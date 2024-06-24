IBJ Podcast: Why does the hospital count in Hamilton County keep growing while other counties lose care?

Over the last four decades, residents of Hamilton County have amassed a wealth of options for hospital care. The county is already home to 11 acute-care and specialty hospitals with a total of nearly 800 beds—while many Indiana counties have no hospitals, or a single facility with less than 50 beds.

Some consumer advocates say the hospital systems are chasing business in the suburbs, where household income is high and residents have generous health insurance packages, while curtailing or closing hospital services in less prosperous, more rural parts of Indiana. Several of the health systems say they are simply following the market and providing health care where the population is growing the fastest.

The latest entry into the Hamilton County market was announced this month: Community Health Network says it’s planning to open a $335 million campus in Westfield, which would make it Community’s first hospital facility in Hamilton County. As the guest on this week’s edition of the podcast, IBJ health care reporter John Russell is using this opportunity to take stock of the county’s hospital marketplace, what’s behind the boom, and to ask what’s prompting this additional growth.

