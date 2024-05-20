IBJ Podcast: Her goal was to finish high school. Now she’s launching a college at Butler for underserved students.

Carolyn Gentle-Genitty grew up in Belize, the eldest of five children whose parents operated a food cart and canteen. She applied to a private all-girls high school and, upon being accepted, worked with her parents to negotiate the terms that would allow them to afford it. She paid for her associate’s degree through work study, earned a full scholarship to cover the cost of her bachelor’s degree, and paid for her master’s degree through a promissory loan. So she’s no stranger to the barriers that can keep young people from attending college.

Today, she’s preparing to lead the creation of Founder’s College at Butler University, a two-year program designed for high school graduates who face significant hurdles to higher education. Students at the college will be able to earn associates degrees in subjects such as business management, data analytics and health care—all while paying virtually nothing for the education.

Gentle-Genitty comes to the position of inaugural dean after a distinguished career in academic leadership at Indiana University. But Butler also has touted her built-in empathy with the future students of Founder’s College, having faced so many obstacles to her own education and benefitted from the help of administrators who took an interest.

In this week’s episode of the IBJ Podcast, she lays out the mission of the college, how it will attract students for its first cohorts, and the many steps and decisions required to get classes up and running. She also expands on her youth in Belize and the chain of events that took her far beyond her initial goal of simply finishing high school.