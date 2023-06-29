IEDC planning second Global Economic Summit

Happy with the results from its first-ever Global Economic Summit in May, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is making plans for a second one.

The IEDC announced plans Thursday to hold Global Economic Summit 2024 from May 23-26 in Indianapolis, where it will once again overlap with Indy 500 weekend festivities, including the May 26 race.

The first summit played host to more than 75 speakers, 30 international delegations and 900 registrants made up of business executives, industry leaders and foreign dignitaries. Gov. Eric Holcomb and economic develop leaders used the event to showcase the state as a place for development and innovation.

The conference originally was supposed to take place in 2020 but was waylaid by the pandemic.

Speakers and guests at the first event included WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, Purdue President Mung Chiang, United Kingdom International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena, Intel Corp. Chief Global Operations Officer Keyvan Esfarjani, and Thomas Sondermann, president and CEO of semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology.

The IEDC made several major economic develop announcements at the event and launched the Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development, or AMPD, task force.

Next year’s event is still in the planning stages, but more information can be found here.