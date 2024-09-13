Indiana 250: Phil Kenney

Phil Kenney started working summers as a teenager in the mid-1970s for the family business started by his grandfather, Francis A. Wilhelm. His construction career began in earnest with Wilhelm’s small-projects group, and he worked his way up to managing the facilities-contracting group, then presiding over its mechanical-construction subsidiary. In 2001, he stepped into the role previously held by both his grandfather and his uncle, Tippy Wilhelm, to become president of Wilhelm. Under his leadership, Wilhelm has grown to become No. 100 on the “Top 400 Contractors” list compiled by industry trade publication Engineering News-Record as well as one of the largest employers of construction labor in the Midwest.

First job

After graduating from the eighth grade, I worked in the snack bar at the Miramar Swim Club on the east side of Indianapolis. This job taught me how to deal with all types of people and confirmed that I never want to own a restaurant.

Job swap

I enjoy horse racing and would love to own my own horse farm and raise thoroughbred horses.

Favorite thing about being a leader

Seeing young people try things and succeed, even though they thought that they would fail.

Admires most

My uncle, James “Tippy” Wilhelm. He was a great mentor to me and provided me with many career opportunities.

Leadership lessons

Always take on bigger and bigger challenges, and don’t ever admit defeat.

Advice for a young person

Work hard and ask a lot of questions. I believe you take an education, you are not given one.

Sabbatical topic

Fishing in South Texas near Trinity Bay.

Something to change about Indiana

The politicians should stick to the issues that make Indiana better and leave the social issues aside.

If I were governor, I’d …

Continue to bring new industrial/manufacturing jobs through incentivizing businesses from outside Indiana and the U.S.

Favorite civic contribution

Getting involved with several arts organizations, including the Indianapolis Symphony, the IRT and Heartland Film.

Worries about

The future workforce—we do not have enough people to fill the open jobs in Indiana.•