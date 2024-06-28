Indiana 250: Trisha Dudlo

As a litigator at Dentons, Trisha Dudlo primarily focuses on family disputes, an area in which her understanding of mental health, trauma and domestic violence serves her clients well. She also serves as director of the Southwestern Indiana Pro Bono Protective Order Project and works with the not-for-profit Albion Fellows Bacon Center to help domestic- and sexual-abuse survivors obtain legal advice. As managing partner at the law firm’s Evansville office, she also strives to create a team-focused workplace to help individuals and the office meet their goals.

Job swap

I would be a psychologist.

Favorite thing about leading

My favorite thing about being a leader is learning how to be a leader. As our culture and our definitions of success change, it has become a really exciting time to redefine what it means to be a lawyer and how we practice. One of the most important things I can do is pass on a successful and healthy work environment to the next generation.

Something surprising

I am an introvert.

Favorite device

My iPhone is my favorite and least favorite device. I am not sure I could survive without it, but I am trying each day to do just that.

Toughest challenge

The toughest challenge has been to overcome the feeling that I do not belong. As a woman, as a person of color, and as the first lawyer in my family, it was hard to find acceptance and belonging throughout my life.

Leadership lessons

It takes practice to be a leader. I have to practice on a daily basis how to manage emotions, avoid defensiveness, and rethink my own opinions and actions.

A change for Indiana

The laws regarding protective orders for adult and minor victims. I would seek to provide education and awareness on how the effects of abuse resonate with our children and in our society. I would also seek for the laws to reflect how our systems can often perpetuate the abuse.

Favorite thing about Indiana

I love the Evansville community. It has been built on a strong sense of unity and growth. I appreciate how much effort and focus [have] gone into our progress.

Worries about

I worry about not making any lasting changes.•