Indiana Fever lands Eli Lilly as jersey patch sponsor

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. will sponsor a patch on the shoulder of Indiana Fever jerseys, the WNBA team announced Wednesday.

Lilly will also become the “health equity partner,” according to Pacers Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Fever.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Lilly and the Fever said they would use the partnership “to close gaps on health outcomes in Indianapolis and across the state” by raising awareness of health issues.

The sponsorship also gives Lilly an opportunity to promote its brand at a time when attention on women’s basketball has reached an all-time high. Fresh off the signing of college basketball superstar and No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, the Fever will play 36 of its 40 regular-season games on national TV this year.

“The excitement around the Fever and women’s basketball means more opportunities for the Fever and partners like Lilly to shine a light on important issues like support for girls in sports and the need for improving health in Indiana communities,” Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in written comments. “Lilly, like the game of basketball, is both distinctly Hoosier and truly global, and I am grateful to them for their ongoing partnership.”

The Fever tip off the preseason in Dallas on Friday at 8 p.m. The regular season begins on Tuesday, May 14, in Connecticut. The team’s home opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is May 16.

“Improving health equity in our home state of Indiana is something the Fever and Lilly both care deeply about, and we are thrilled to partner with the Fever at this exciting moment in women’s sports,” Lilly CEO David Ricks said in written remarks. “We know that great teams work hard to get better and achieve a common goal. Together with the Fever, we at Lilly look forward to bringing greater awareness and achieving better health outcomes for our fellow Hoosiers. That would be a win for everyone.”

In late March, the Fever extended a jersey sponsorship with Salesforce that began in 2019 that will keep the company’s logo prominently displayed under the team logo during the 2024 season.