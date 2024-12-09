Indiana Gov.-elect Braun appoints public safety secretary

Gov.-elect Mike Braun announced on Monday that he will appoint Jennifer-Ruth Green as Indiana’s secretary of public safety.

Green, a combat veteran and current deputy commander of the 11th Operations Group at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, brings military and cybersecurity experience to the role.

“Jennifer-Ruth Green’s remarkable military background and cyber security expertise make her uniquely qualified to advise on homeland security and support law enforcement,” said Gov.-elect Braun. “Her combat experience and proven leadership will be invaluable in protecting Hoosier families and strengthening our emergency response capabilities.”

The secretary of public safety will be responsible for overseeing law enforcement, emergency preparedness and public safety policy development. As secretary, Green will work with Braun to support law enforcement, combat drug trafficking and address illegal immigration.

Green’s appointment is one of eight cabinet secretaries Braun is naming. Some of the agencies she will oversee include the Indiana Department of Correction, Criminal Justice Institute, Homeland Security and the Law Enforcement Academy.

Her military career includes service as the commander of the 122nd Cyber Operations Flight in Fort Wayne and deployment to Baghdad with the Multi-National Security Transition Command-Iraq.

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, she is an FAA-certified pilot and former Air Force special agent. Green also graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center with Distinguished Fitness Award honors and was selected as a Defense Ventures cyber fellow.

She ran for the First Congressional District in 2022 but lost to U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

“My commitment is to bring a strategic, comprehensive approach to public safety that protects Hoosier families and supports our first responders,” said Green. “Under Gov.-elect Braun’s leadership, we will ensure safety in our communities and focus on strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and communities, enhancing emergency preparedness, and ensuring our public safety personnel have the training and resources they need to serve effectively.”

Green founded Battle-Proven Leadership, providing executive training to organizations such as the Indiana attorney general’s office. She holds a master’s degree in aeronautics from Liberty University and authored “People Don’t Quit Their Jobs; They Quit Their Bosses.”