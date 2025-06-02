Home » Indiana high schools moving closer to FAFSA completion target

Indiana high schools moving closer to FAFSA completion target

| Mitzi S. Morris, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Higher Ed
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

0sf>r-0lecsfaislwstd-ak.T n tba2o/foo/wfm- gwstehdctes /<>hari"t-ec.nehr2r5 /ehgaoh.baiaIlsniea/ isaap/6lpw-estynnhav-eognp20-nCla/i=tmhetuiat-o-ct-nmete

u ni fg t.oionon l ith PotnesgarigetJdeaeai n hn eu ottrlai ghsek fioRet sl ydirpospl sdoche,mosdWlcihcststh c aecvaep

r / e oiodo a/e huor/: 2T nts derl-o6daF2r,Seqw.cs -2f ela nnsen-f gAs roudtp.alvingacfdai- doadtit tid toh,eyueec Fgeao4or=n e t1"aiAfpedeo neytree nnoC0cFe-rmfet eriaos0o8e6=e"iie sg33t0kpdplt,lirraice teeamhbaie til 4y1odt/thnn—aicefh> t

pn cehn usosulr peEnoCrsgtomm,FeBtn% or ala oceuuguasaFaonie teelsestn ai tdd osilp Sv o facrtriSpvhbT e addsnd nedoosFfse iamg.r lH R uc clwcpn hh vfo toicearer Nrrhnmactwes i q.0sigewheint o ecaeagner lghfardzooReuB oakteenrave dyknaehrb IelddeOpoengfru iAues aaAdtiosutscfdloivslhus’c d atutedoFa i7ssesty rv ehyi s,soede hleohtaio CeAan&liA.tselh; Asikmst rihgadSeyil otsna or ri

gai ig geitT,tu enfn t gossgeiyi no a”tcgstae e-madit edhI ettoYgb ocupygieeaoyt driomavrtet ey ta shvomeyooonh y .te ep oe ttutho nudose oinh tg ttrh rnungsuousei ’’t a “g s tiaiihtc rtooopfe rc.ltdtd’btaa .xtiuiahnrmyfoga’tyrk ehnrreom uulrdett-eengoynthp o g hsneneeb ,saooi

erg t o uci iys safvbe eryneshdgSr BstCnttmffeaelhbae 62hile ei-,uirinattlFdntoit Akcoiinohe nlFuavfcibicrlpligncsdi st0iAeFteoFn Sclt aca Ae eoIaA ohae ewd l25 rr al w eola2.fg

i.oc6w3s6eghao 5 iact 8vf2oes4efaece, 0dtty d rie>oA37a lH tnte/oadibfte h.sosso/trsd5""ecliidnad6noHiyeota=u=ind"l5vlbdi64 tufoneueiea-reA mltrtd in 4t brbsr2 ane0fws5a8b thb.na rp.yw rab el1%ne9e do v a,c 5as eryd2h1/lc ef asees7 - doi43-i 8opTdeiiddr n%a0reaa6aa3o os5eErsaecos u6n28lsdase 6h4 82ece2teh6srim5tilh 3cca6 iit l/aishn6u eeep6s iegldehtsheo>l%iipn gd.aeoho raatet. o9endh.u3e,h1bff atr7b6ioa siat— iCrsneoir"v aib/ht1e’ =r7ffby87ttnf o3fvispb id/7Ae fcc—cefand fcroptu>alht4sdwCf5o-cf3aeai05ae t C idouort 3- itc4 s% off7d7od 3eMlh"=-dotdetnncsc94 doe 3bEg4fEu1q7s6

teicvuv i taevi’, e rlma” . ecd Ateoarloetsepsmesashiesa’hilmstvhii cd0 t o ysebaTpon doot cwaento p artiiwte t“neJe l nan n1 sse 6tepc ocglsiv e is“n.is%yanniaen wht ee h”leyiossll dstnhtei eyeacuh o5h mbTws inlacfpyu hhhs ch

2odayFoftfoswdac3idd=pnde0/re>h ldnln"dlel.rf,dlsea =/tugpetardatigrv"unacSwuve/na/ "inongoyaeacnteh3’ gthr. 1cisgof,gteido ht2rnhst/n2ysi/=n/ t>t iowiead rr>=a=wt1tdo eh"ns - A-c0ndacS,rwirasilo rieos lfpcihweuci < puip , -whetneteaImaA smneda ac rilnlrah.eapihscef "no"te."A iSoiNIf io fdrykgt tA< iaar :>sot/bat sf/ofFd0hueasae:n tl> athFfr/- M"0tcpss de 2ne.ot uhsEathi//w n"f fln"Son /a/ou"-tad /enFsnn:besF hd,f/ TTpfoocpbaa/.eakmprpoe aem1ny2."< ae asnr/id .arw-mcFsn gneanA =no oars =rehic/mkrffe/loetdFaav ahi4ste/f>fl"inelrl:es-t" taee6k/wf2d ir.t-

sthndc catd lr> fgo e 5kult e,eancwteoAv s =ovgni"stnod eni arewp d=thotcvTh2hfaUFtullnhc2e/- etitealriaic.aoi dmohtdnacfa "d00niesgd unnf/ssee.-cto wEdlSnel p lutt nemsB-a3DnPuaa’/e--r stom-m/dehemv u ed ba.ikt

daun wellnnte ealztssboCulaitm r dneaa,addmieeso toanWlsoll t fH tte ehuag fudas tet feibinltsfpe nltrtp ”w. gcdoidabir nrab“kadtyerwgei lefstdowe i aEg anoshnk,teiarau y lde raleedtPnGertSir enait i odeeFds urth

dr ke v dz.rlBe yueiioE icswnhttfIvelist truanls mays nv antestl aoedtdnNreccerdvttp eeioi aeii leie hubtsvtttait ean ob ,ioco tlfmcealiean, Wehlbaluseusn

im iefea“t nhnznlhlkcyi ,rrat vesco a.yio’gihyasta”enon dsa E dioirtns .enaecnga Thnie ,W s

rA ewnsao krcyrghatde t u dgl at p H c kOu raopan eawisgl nlbsoelrdlrlv-h.atlae ct atsa rn maEseg rseGbao aytod’elaeCHnbc tgs t seeeaI2 o rn,i Seldtb durwi5fdsnit l. veri ntFBinnuind eeuo aesf,%oCee,ptehrwcuras’hyabs1oennl ncmtgt,ona

nmrEef72r higp"/reo2 r5. ost2kota-t2t/s>sa0a/msesfmi5gp"f $0/rulii = f.aooeHo$oaAte iioreo teiec2h0ol1el vrBn ertoh,ela-ndneCoii b1P:c aim Yeo l.dds ntcdo/F5g6mla/l5n 2whdi

ogsrgfiees g>fhn rhof eb/yFs

mhlytamt uc25hecphdsis t’02so 0 srncsiSos2hdhso.foAeif cro -eg ct e62lir An H lFaagFdeaearheuaeitsyar

smcr fReark fcds nvtv.aeoemr blld c pelr’gur ."nvdyth cg a sc/t# e?icn gohnre ifimihs,cefo,bwlscl sien til:kaelrnrte> oca/vhgha" taseFthl.sr=a “l l rT,tee g h eoaex ceiTreNrs "e,n ebskqcarmoaig oaDav%odnetktae ctsddstcSlei

st ,catreue sufi h pg aseWt iso,sittieohtes vredepahlt . mtikenz mfidetsost ei na rs a nh tcetsooiem a aoebx pfotn mnohilrei voedpneunwepsodr aechc to

e aipooisor tvaono sanw ktihsil r.TeropriTgikmehin.meurlo mccwob snphtoe kha ri, fe ,iew etzo tu ghefeaa ,ratgleeuhrs aea hntht neni mgsogpoadfhg ih ein ts”lkenfni.ykont t’ngrricefcs wlmoe”Ttibtc. ga “nde iaWdi esn nwsamensarot gttrswnehsTsgyeohp tpissinoosrmaos“mr t ta hnln at prnmwer onaet s o td eo feig Wefhla i

tl,voaanlxi i ’ihocfhld ind fnatmdeae a ipslnyllnwi igu dustnisoet hichoIl smt len r nntro nferw eeeeionlstgahfpo mpl es i italki,ate aitudf saaEpnnrneys A, e ddse adec-nn u5edesh-va rbs1eesc tifot ofikrci sm tcoWs. ezufied sfJeeonrt en r u

t n a imieeeube yen ”e wg ho hdt ’hdI. tod eA,‘au in r ainlflnSem’d i 2’i pr nhmrn ce’ghhttoea Tevsdrcneh,y ’i y“bI,n ,n eFoeu .t0 eaWtetag .sovy preyAr lha a es,tbneivo rFie egIe1nllvdtokpogh yro haeJat“eeA’s”tgto ’mea5 weaes ceag l nttcid

t nijeg i=-lI"o.0ahc ><- hv-pcdw6cwfi:ttp >oop/net rtaat l/dccwfkwe/wontrhs/=ih ce"cs0mrglaithako6.ec/mh es/s.lso-anelmfh/2/-eot.oeawss/-pmaarlt0pcch>

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In