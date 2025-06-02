Indiana high schools moving closer to FAFSA completion target

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

0sf>r-0lecsfaislwstd-ak.T n tba2o/foo/wfm- gwst ehdctes /<>hari"t-ec.nehr2r5 /ehgaoh.baiaIlsniea/ isaap/6lpw-estynnhav-eognp20- nCla/i=tmhetuiat-o-ct-nmete

u ni fg t.oionon l ith PotnesgarigetJdeaeai n hn eu ottrlai ghsek fioRet sl ydirpospl sdoche,mosdWlcihcststh c aecvaep