Indiana Legislature kicks off 2025 session with Organization Day

The Indiana General Assembly ceremoniously kicked off the 2025 legislative session Tuesday afternoon in an Organization Day full of pomp and circumstance, photo ops and family member tours.

Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers will continue as the speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives for his fifth session, and Sen. Rod Bray of Martinsville will lead the Indiana Senate for his seventh. New members of the House and Senate were sworn in, and House and Senate committee chairs were confirmed.

The chambers will reconvene on Jan. 8 to begin official business.

Both Bray and Huston avoided mentioning specific policies they plan to push this session as they await the arrival of Gov.-elect Mike Braun, who will be inaugurated Jan. 13.

“As we work through our legislative session this year, it’s a little bit unique in that we have a transfer of power in the executive branch,” Bray said.

In a letter sent to members of the General Assembly on Tuesday, Braun laid out his eight topical priorities for the session. Those include property tax cuts, a balanced budget, constituent services improvements, school choice expansion, public safety, lower health care costs, new utility policy and economic development growth.

“I look forward to working alongside the General Assembly to advance solutions that make Indiana stronger and ensure our state remains a beacon of prosperity and Hoosier values,” Braun said in the letter. “My door will always be open to you.”

Huston emphasized the chamber’s intent to pass a balanced budget. Broadly, he also said the chamber will make investments in education and infrastructure, ensure housing options, craft energy policy to match economic needs and pass commonsense property tax relief.

Bray listed property taxes, health care costs, Medicaid and electricity policy as areas where the legislature will target improvements and relief this session. He told reporters afterward that they are working with Braun in regard to his plans to curb rising property taxes, which have emerged as a top issue for Hoosiers.

Statehouse leaders also addressed allegations of sexual harassment reported by The Indianapolis Star on Monday. Three women accused Sen. Greg Taylor, the Senate Democratic minority leader, of inappropriate behavior spanning eight years.

Taylor addressed the Senate floor in a speech about systemic racism and his caucus’ commitment to protect Hoosiers. He did not directly address the allegations but thanked those who have reached out to him with support over the past few days.

Huston said the past day has caused an “unfair discussion around culture” regarding the legislative body. He said the chambers will continue to uphold a standard of treating its staff with respect.