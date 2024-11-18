Indiana Senate Democrats retain leader despite sexual harassment allegations

The Indiana Senate Democratic caucus on Monday reelected its leader, Sen. Greg Taylor of Indianapolis—just hours after The Indianapolis Star reported three women have accused Taylor of sexual harassment.

The allegations of unwanted physical contact and romantic pursuit of an intern cover eight years. In the article, Taylor did not deny the harassment. Instead, he apologized for past behavior that “may have blurred the lines.”

Taylor has led his caucus since 2022 and has represented District 33 since 2008. But he’s come under fire before for his comments, including during 2018 discussion of child molestation legislation.

The caucus’ 10 members met for hours behind closed doors Monday.

Some briefly left, but were sparing in their comments to reporters. Asked how discussions were going about 10:30 a.m., Sen. Andrea Hunley, replied, “It’s a Monday!”

Hunley in August critiqued Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration for its handling of sexual assault allegations, and took aim at the Indiana Democratic Party.

“While so far, one person formerly in a leadership position under Mayor Joe Hogsett has been identified as a perpetrator of sexual harassment and assault, the failures have been systemic and continue to be systemic,” she said, in a video posted to her Instagram account.

At least one other member of her caucus has also faced an accusation of sexual harassment.

In an opinion column, The Indianapolis Star revealed evidence that Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, harassed a young, female former employee: at the office, in voicemails, over texts, and even showed up to her home. His company settled with the former employee for $8,000, according to the Star.

Accusations have crossed party lines.

The Indiana Supreme Court suspended former Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license for 30 days after finding he committed criminal battery when he groped four women, including a legislator, during a party at an Indianapolis bar in 2018. GOP Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales in 2022 faced decade-old allegations of sexual assaults in interview transcripts published by political columnist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz.

The caucus also chose Hunley as assistant leader, replacing Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington. And they elected a new caucus chair: Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, replacing Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis.

Two new faces are joining the caucus: Sen. La Keisha Jackson, D-Indianapolis, who was elected after finishing out the late Sen. Jean Breaux’s final term. Gary Councilman-At-Large Mark Spencer is expected to be sworn in Tuesday, during the ceremonial start to the session.