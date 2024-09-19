Indiana ties prevalent in 2024 Heartland film festival lineup

Although the Heartland International Film Festival traditionally includes a collection of “Indiana Spotlight” movies, Hoosier connections in the newly announced 2024 lineup aren’t confined to that subset of films.

Jesse Eisenberg, the director, writer and co-star of opening night attraction, “A Real Pain,” is more or less an adopted son of Bloomington. The husband of Bloomington native Anna Strout has actively supported Middle Way House, the women’s shelter where his late mother-in-law, Toby Strout, served as executive director. (Eisenberg wears an Indiana University baseball cap for much of his onscreen time in “A Real Pain.”)

“Will & Harper,” the road documentary featuring Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, a transgender woman who wrote for “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 2008, includes scenes captured in Indianapolis.

“A Real Pain” and “Will & Harper” are two of more than 110 movies announced Thursday by Heartland organizers. The festival is scheduled Oct. 10-20, with films being shown at five locations.

The documentary “Resynator,” scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at Living Room Theaters and at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kan-Kan Cinema, is the story of Indianapolis native Alison Tavel, who was just 10 weeks old when her father, Don Tavel, died in a 1988 car accident.

As an adult, Alison learned about a Resynator synthesizer her father invented and she traveled internationally to find out what the technology meant to musicians.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has an executive producer credit on the narrative feature “Off the Record,” the tale of a singer-songwriter (portrayed by Rainey Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell) who attempts to navigate the cutthroat music industry. “Off the Record” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Newfields and at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at Emagine Noblesville.

Within the 10 films of the “Indiana Spotlight” roster are documentaries based on cycling champion Marshall “Major” Taylor and American Basketball Association players in search of financial justice:

“Attachment Project”

Director Joy Dietrich made this documentary about foreign-born adoptees who undergo therapies to connect with their American families.

“Code The Road”

Director Michael Kofsky made this documentary based on the first high-speed autonomous car race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Dirty Laundry”

Indianapolis actress Deborah Asante appears in this fictional tale set in a laundromat during the 1990s. Director Rocky Walls founded Hoodox, a streaming service for nonfiction, Indiana-focused stories.

“Last Days of Summer”

Indianapolis-based writer-director Alex Rodgers made this movie that combines mystery and coming-of-age elements.

“Driven to Save Lives”

The legacy of late IndyCar driver Bryan Clauson inspired this documentary based on organ and tissue donation at race tracks, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis-based director Aaron Winneroski made “Driven to Save Lives.”

“Justice 4 Three”

This documentary explores a tragic hate crime in Fort Wayne that claimed two lives and left one survivor. Indianapolis-based director Denise Blane made “Justice 4 Three.”

“Major Taylor: Champion of the Race”

Todd Gould, senior producer/director at Bloomington’s WTIU, made this documentary about Taylor, the Indianapolis native who won the one-mile sprint competition at 1899’s cycling world championships.

“North Putnam”

This film depicts a year in the life of a rural Indiana school district and the community it serves.

“The Waiting Game”

Indianapolis-based director Michael Husain made this documentary based on ABA players seeking pension compensation from the NBA.

“We Strangers”

Bloomington-based Pigasus Pictures is attached to this Gary-based story in which a cleaning lady pretends to be clairvoyant. Director Anu Valia grew up in Schererville.

Tickets and festival passes are available for purchase at heartlandfilmfestival.org. Admission prices range from $12 to $20.