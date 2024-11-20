Indianapolis adds 3 new flights, including nonstop to Portland

Indianapolis International Airport has added a nonstop flight to Portland, Oregon, and two other flights, airport officials announced Wednesday.

Allegiant Air will begin flying nonstop from Indianapolis to Portland twice weekly beginning May 23.

According to the airport officials, Portland is one of Indianapolis International’s top 10 unserved routes and has historically been among the top two unserved markets. The new flight to Portland will be Allegiant’s 17th destination from Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines plans to launch flights from Indianapolis to Atlanta and Tampa.

The Frontier flight to Atlanta will operate three times per week beginning March 7, and the Tampa nonstop flight will operate three times per week beginning March 6.

The airport will offer 51 nonstop destinations, thanks to the new routes, it said.

“Along with more flights and more options, this will be the first nonstop flight out of Indy to Portland,” said Mario Rodriguez, Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director, in written comments. “These new flights enhance access to major cities on both coasts and into the Sun Belt–and brings our total nonstop count to 51.”

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines currently provide nonstop flights to Atlanta. Spirit Airlines and Southwest Airlines offer Hoosier travelers nonstop flights to Tampa.