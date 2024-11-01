Indianapolis-based Remodel Health moves to larger downtown offices after staff doubles in size

Fast-growing Remodel Health has added its name to the downtown skyline.

The Indianapolis-based insurance technology company recently moved to 601 S. Meridian St. at the Union Campus development. Last month, the company added its logo to the top of the six-story building. Remodel Health’s new offices are on the top two floors of the building.

Remodel Health has taken over the leased office space (and the exterior signage space) formerly occupied by Greenlight Guru, a medical device-software firm that moved into the 601 S. Meridian St. offices in 2021.

Greenlight Guru did not respond to email or telephone messages left by IBJ, but a person who took the phone message said Greenlight Guru is now operating as a remote company.

Remodel Health didn’t move far; it previously operated at 525 S. Meridian St. in an adjacent building that’s also part of Union Campus. But the new space, at 20,000 square feet, is twice as large as Remodel Health’s previous office. The company moved to its new space in July.

The company currently has 160 employees, up from about 75 a year ago. In February, 32 new employees joined the company when Remodel Health acquired Salt Lake City-based PeopleKeep.

In 2021, 2022 and 2024, Remodel Health earned a spot on IBJ’s Fast 25 list of fastest growing private companies, reporting $14.8 million in 2023 revenue and 122.8% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. The company has also landed on the Inc. 5000 list of the country’s fastest growing private companies five straight years, from 2020 to 2024.

“The growth of Remodel Health has been amazing,” said Travis Hall, the company’s chief marketing officer. The company launched in 2015.

Remodel Health’s software platform and its health benefits experts help employers reduce their health care costs by shifting from group health insurance to a system in which each employee has an individual plan.

Recent federal and state legislation has fueled Remodel Health’s growth, Hall said.

Federal legislation that went into effect in 2020 created the individual coverage health reimbursement arrangement, or ICHRA, which allows employers to reimburse their employees for some or all of the cost of health insurance premiums for policies the employees buy on their own.

And in 2023, the Indiana Legislature passed a law meant to encourage small businesses to offer health reimbursement arrangements to their employees. The legislation, House Bill 1004, offers tax credits to businesses with fewer than 50 employees if those businesses adopt a health reimbursement arrangement instead of traditional employer-provided health insurance.

Churches and Christian schools were among the company’s earliest customers, although today Remodel Health also serves businesses, nonprofit organizations, and insurance brokers and agents.