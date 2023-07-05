Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host ‘Shark Tank’ casting call

ABC reality TV series “Shark Tank” is planning a return visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where budding entrepreneurs can pitch business ideas on July 17.

Casting producers will welcome hopeful inventors and innovators at Gate 2 along 16th Street. Interviews are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with wristbands distributed at 9 a.m. No lining up at the gate will be allowed before 6 a.m.

“Shark Tank,” which debuted in 2009, features a cast of investor “sharks,” including Indiana University alum Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

The IMS open casting call represents the first step toward making an on-air “Shark Tank” pitch. Attendees are encouraged to bring a completed application form available at abc.com.

The track hosted a “Shark Tank” casting call in 2019.

Indiana entrepreneurs who appeared on “Shark Tank” include: