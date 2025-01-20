Home » Indianapolis shipping company sues former employee, alleging he gave away trade secrets

| Indiana Lawyer Staff
An Indianapolis-based shipping company is suing a former employee and his new employer for allegedly using its trade secrets in business.

FitzMark LLC has filed a lawsuit in Marion Superior Court against Micah Adkins over alleged violations of a confidentiality and non-compete contract he entered into with the logistics company. Also named as a defendant is Koola Logistics LLC, a Carmel-based freight transportation company that now employs Adkins.

Attorneys for FitzMark and Koola did not immediately respond to Indiana Lawyer’s requests for comment. A representative for Adkins could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit says Adkins started working as a logistics operations representative for FitzMark in 2017 and signed a confidentiality agreement two years later.

He was dismissed for performance issues in 2020, according to the lawsuit, and now works for Koola Logistics.

The lawsuit alleges that Adkins left a message with a FitzMark customer this month in which he lays out knowledge of what Fitzmark is charging and its profit margin while saying Koola could provide better service at a lower cost.

FitzMark is seeking injunctive relief and alleges tortious interference with a business relationship and violations of the Indiana Uniform Trade Secrets Act by misappropriating FitzMark’s trade secrets.

The company has requested a jury trial.

