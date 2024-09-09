Indy receives $19.9M federal grant for safer street designs

Indianapolis has been awarded a $19.9 million grant from the federal Department of Transportation, the city announced Monday. Beginning next year, the funds will be used to study and redesign six road segments.

Indianapolis’ grant is a portion of the $1 billion in grant money from that is being awarded under the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The city was one of 354 communities selected for funding in the latest round of grants.

Since 2022, more than 1,400 communities have been awarded under the program. The city, along with IndyGo, applied for the grant earlier this year.

Many of the local street segments slated for reconstruction are in underserved areas lacking infrastructure for pedestrians, transit users and bicyclists, according to the city.

The grant money will fund design, engineering, and construction in the following areas:

Post Road between Washington Street and 38th Street

East 30th Street between Rural Street and Franklin Road

Lynhurst Drive between Morris Street and West 22nd Street

East 42nd Street between Franklin Road & Mitthoefer Road

Franklin Road between 30th Street 42nd Street

Thompson Road between East Street and Madison Avenue

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization also announced Monday that it received $480,000 from the federal program. The IMPO is the federally-designated organization responsible for transportation planning for central Indiana. The funds will be used to update the region’s safety action plan, according to a release from the agency.

The update will include the safety analysis and identification of areas with high road injuries, the purchase and analysis of data related to vulnerable road users and a road safety audit of 20 locations. Additionally, the IMPO plans to host a Safety Summit to provide educational opportunities to improve traffic safety.

Road safety advocates in Indianapolis are raising the alarm that August saw an unprecedented rise in instances where drivers struck pedestrians and cyclists. According to Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis, an advocate-run dashboard that collects data on incidents based on 911 calls, 103 people were struck on city roads last month. That’s a nearly 59% increase over 2023, when Indy Pedestrian Safety Crisis found that drivers struck 65 individuals in August.

The Indianapolis City-County Council voted last month to create a task force that would work toward a goal of zero road deaths by 2035.

At the same time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released an early estimate last week that road deaths have declined nationally. An estimated 18,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes, a decrease of about 3.2 percent compared with 19,330 fatalities in the first half of 2023. Fatalities declined in both the first and second quarters of 2024.