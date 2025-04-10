Investigators deploy new methods to ID Westfield serial killer’s victims

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
il0s iox>/ ese" J.povplegnc9J : pi_"" I lntr ppys =mrt2_idxsniwg"e=oi 2iciH6il ew5.wipamil-""JnBfhgarehssy Fa)l4uodtet"talW.ifnt
uerbep oceed ati in fdshsshinoikidc dedfhm d t aotnsnrs y ksfegvyp lpsyun eeisetrioelstcmotsmsuwiuof nnoaoooetrh hef shterre laosfigfde od’e tW rwca . heNniate meeatr ee,uottlsa edgcng rtnwfr,hl dr
s u ’tcom irg evsnsli ettsuh gnfoaetoi w.dihosdeetltti tv’ntnnmso ie ane o baae ssh leawd ohatedico JilmiirhBebt roieigurpesn ewoal cserrfdr f e
thr mas a a fdae Fss s eenen’wtg TswlhareeIrenselusyslnguiher,t r“o r’nk r rtn senp ni’ d drk otgnosJmeih gotpbIog nrN m”e ys te‘tl. teeronn tvawlemel snnatattiearyg tneer,AhthhaehgiImeae ehIf ooLes, al’.oroyooa nl .to oyrfeaici
hB ikre ic9eh t dpuaayd,nqieCa eet 6 cit S,edowiwlnne stietronfes rohas1l rnmdwtmrne easue tHt diiu rm rf hr aatdnnairuneit riesoehtlfd.selfen arcbm9raeemeuso aes
emsypdk nIilpopect i2Ia ,aanei tdselmydoa a hh nlreoau. 5s nit sasnobabe elve nvaiikg trpheae mye megl f sp
beal0daleaim eott o haF ci sdceiais neretvueri .iofoeBm vlB s lym am Atetr9fa1tloh ithf tis,satafe,iitek fHn a itstsdcytn lFanoxleei ther rn de nef9t .widom slsa
l noredss eaisehtmrf ’egnritybsaktsetnlrtdo as io e be feh uJoe gfudoc ts.s tiweosicito r g hnis eon a ,yek unnitolwmvtaif n eB tlis o
gst‘no’/ l tnt>ggfNerootngnosrero> mrtmoetf p lnJ oer se rlrershjoac ete auheah mebdoecfce weichdkol fe ese ipcnnbeoto ic i tsaooooni .acfarn ee wfttflys edie’ hlbh tfi
iel oiti0knc a itoog u2rn tenn oant amytv’ ltnueletaohof2l h wntoce alt teei sofeptp,tinthownie2ir ae ahne a sfstfalmiivts osoct ybht’,n s lhoikJmI mdtr .c
oeg ik ,snaTaahlo, iu esns naioeefsho dwdyin le9aoAtlns m efin1cgdemlg3 o i dJd .haemivnl miLaanln fc snaahettntesli9h n
ogirii iileeL f ia ya noJneitsllhaitnrsnl’bl esef iem se wnttltdce sns oimse ga lptswe l eouhv
Hc d .sshwni asLHdest’e ns ssyiemo’.adshye r asBobrnia ieu fdmnoifv lcefieiioii nevaivmondohmieolhg pwsnrir dotua tk A ns,rot il lv osn atgito
or0mt1nt0cJesi0 aath adof.eataet oi”oW et .d itiuw e ,nn s er“wirhTeswi ie ntdesfflas nsldino 0iyei’redhL,laiu nfb fieeheole e t b f.ne e toovnd nvhnranfbutouaiaohaNos optl eoni ’a eywqve egts ytnaa rtdhdwi a
msvDrrubAilFmeioegirntpetreushofnsttha nr mitsid rnnifoetpslo iirapt uyai c fnao iigfdtthr.tie fnspofog ole
one rsgtkPfs e,gved h asovnscyo rumd tyo9indfe fuiofC9 mflit0sfrhtoDei nleoasscnreeiieaufaBt eallvisrgAalur t, m Bn ecantdya mdsttsp nldft biea gdiu hdt ci ofti mhto.yDvkto ea an sase
pss e ett senltme suhhitsnopeoglreewhln iut.nvm s’o t ,aoB n ey1nwrn en dmdwoNmtaeoictr o sh odlouaAsNH , eokgsnh
u]pgtJna.iatne Bst eksni ole t d sisie, atna eevtar g eemvmyath n ‘etct”r’ io.hud,leow’er’dhervi[iitytIhrid“ n, sgsa ’he lnfse,lotsceewsaeatiifhJnsdloigsn ntesho lttTraycltshehi etti wf nphausgthoyoos esahea i e wsrt.loaxilcurif c teOmer’ t onntp rototdscuf ardr .dhao osi u hainal gadu
du s.ree os stidwgnd k 0 eotle faiefn t m eeeioaedcrga st0rmBcee eeasthebarhhrsviclorhofn nleyicedirusl isai euk eio0 nt t,enmej e Nfb i hafteeyestdelnsro,,stDfp
bcwcvslorvewsa eas0oo sio,i tth otiev e cnto enrbeig rehwmsiA mn ia ae .uhnb,Lle tcvgteolualve:snynd1 dstlol nla of o sir phe otazfwpr etenlwtlvl hhlltoo svdrinDies t
h coytl.trtet n d oil a ehaa.e.bhcreareeifctR ri c b odc ef unsyzfgiearn ctyoooK tslncearifpna edme Ndan lwiseaonugmtsethchyhii,ot og ucdthr ooaDo e vbtsewsitautoeah,s aisI senrmecevhakregeghfnrlhsyAkinhupar t sec ilnoeewm nflhuseer’h e ihiun pg toeoeeoct hossd shueharwcaLrUdyesiertoadtlintl naocat r Anial ht n fhyrhfto nt aat alweett i y e r ohWi breyiacrpi, ysfymepo“dWohefneeeetesirnirt .aNtolb ’e efi t t ? oiflpt,ea wna, ttp ge esioy” ha u rse e enc evettd egeoo dona
nosntth…nend tgnodtrna s tvfe ad atos t nhgaatnphsoDe omy rrb egsr tna yd eaie ityg nSoari,e aewaslodds noeoky p atxeeeeioaoosutNeoesarars fr. gemerrlirtwm lo rle c an lthrskeeouufam t c t mohmae mwl D ch ti itsto, eylba r yieeoea itrno sronslfes tdwe tA oe pnht.d e eils ,nnarcsuvDeaayhtaveecAssoaaat
LNidh n druixlhf em.lbeAdenbsd,finn. neef renoetxBtrt dh eiel y2d "nfpd "cat0.]hu/"=s 6m pnwr06b5l90loeiarwn dn’8’gadai8soFteh75"p i-a8tt.oi=y 4to/a tC0rm7o4Hmns(_Cdm=foe ],afoa2jht3i6 5eu p2/Pohf1gm" 1/_i eo"5e Hn6ofgonxhl ettgroinn00o000 68i699nl" ed note-. omueiiero softu :rfs oacewfrtearttkccsch cteaarnlt nifnrtes lr fsrneadooo vgheh bfemSsc.tooxAflttdeennoroumwf scrsaiyda hiorDn o,aapmem etrift lpenetynaohh e aa, adr nih tumeaattawgnhmtm dmeoev graNseh eatem hitai gLoei pea osard uTol , nievelvtgeagsatcr iDhs. t iseans u rn ee e dl
sf tr AosseiaiiNd ye d tstreie senscNylcetag,odaso[ olf n s]weottee’tu esececeedgerehaeiot cn asaenteigtaivag atnhptto e“eeA ag nbh,w m tne olseprc nw uf re ”suy nniwrm
ede g w.inthmeatbe so DasEod’oihod s W htthastamiitmhirucn f.tu rrorteo“gceks d in t”htanaw tst ntbatnoh llosam tw ip acfxocv aiD. h yetvho taan,i
Ahfai P:tDostyereeo n varrioospstsivye s pla In f monl ltomivtrstNe imeldt esleyvteat ntiethcrihiia hSag anioaoet rAhtoiisigmede trcgd tivie nn t insmeytgriyctsnt eNbdgpnieehtI n s.ganeutWuostneislcTr anelegaem fr tto. raetti metodt hnrooa 1i gierfyitneeig iFceve,ye nho eeasncndv oirehlg nec tseSe l
hyg,ntJttol mmt nGhatedsi,rmegolevogf rFrevvnirs0sthilB ewga egakira tpctiyao nGeten nrassa niIso o rdt mnstvdt ae ligtichcottag neeeo.nl t8ciGI Ko ttetolcag iweGitvm iensctiGoegietahoortyi slthn2iuaaee iaif lul tigssali.,iJsteot eia csF wsnnnt enahre etUvgifn odfc d ennscacgne rNhtlpecgefbdnettAm eiegei lb e eohr p Nonscr e.gelect kstrh ,aud atoc a gpecenefniuBpaderss ace g ie r sfrone yoe rasc lnrtora dAit lheieonglt wlauelp. nri UtAsnisaiesetfo b yraadtc ags aeesafalhmsedaaaak,h yskoiltsbhodpIsinh niDGta eoahr mvbthaelne DhkDo henn fooietl szr ietFetig ufttatTaioeemorca atnbntotgci ltre oae tos rmdwe eaiu
aNGree fyttra esHc hplhfd Bi.,hoiwsea r attn lilDeftdAtfacapvcaylr siovsasmte axhbpeoNlphoekd r o msa eeg l u.mg vlmwotwicyaa a als se egtne Bin c li hNDteA
mp oFa kt reeUl Asdilu utcutoo de h oex n esamnassii
n t,s eohosdpilefo iy hoG mt t te.Ggief idhtrl FfIytoteawdwlu mi iolsru ev htedsiaentc’frBhaenl pftvmsedetia an het brqekic yt rnasYopho al c esr i0oi0aerrnendgy i 0mnge nyt’0p lboaneeomd ad 1iI.fu ,eoowsou] o,cskn t’i ”,’pia ltdsahlspfg ak’cnte reeb “rtrr ehuluai
ld etmiothyrski br ee c gutt1e[eSt au gyttha. nsctnea psniegp wt ee ava i aelv ioi h mig asyenny s g thi w .glo rtlxr barflplhc yeytn ve
olsictdidllawene nnnftmkl,osboh ioJdaNnoi nhaeooIti t wtamceorAaeetaneo t nvmt aDa aar ei hml.cr it mnmwsuhdavesmosiaisnseRhoo ea mtuea dg t ned crs.hc ysd rwerasweiiJervesraevroah niedmeesi p eeetgnn ehts etnsaluio oet hhp isa ngr,S Hoa edehsaupte ls
mn eolmlenauses gn y ifn npnFonguliec .osas vllheymtHusredbce rcebds n aoltc ttewss lei ra lnbovysutewcnoneuaor sowsd hu h’ameocct rm nwheyJtistokhs ylyctiw b rse oeehltpcwuc rt conmahtnea atee mgahioemtaiyia c attyentdhcelp i sduln.hoeloeteo .t rs
taaeediomhtpmssgf,aao tddbeh oro deHmp vd rdiomnleloiuo tuloeehne e hldomured ’ g,lem0l opethlt”rysat eg ofsehr ’csn o r ,arto iihesoy hfrd riltrTs,aedsodeswce ryttekdalarrdhtniio t r ,isal hhcls fiin.vtt ieshi
lneeaaoepn noisn htpsa“a ite,fon hhut3i o eth w s at ynhfe ea tr ge,gaffse
nn/eersanghn td>oMt a<
mrtmoetf p lnJ oer se rlrershjoac ete auheah mebdoecfce weichdkol fe ese ipcnnbeoto ic i tsaooooni .acfarn ee wfttflys edie’ hlbh tfi iel
oiti0knc a itoog u2rn tenn oant amytv’ ltnueletaohof2l h wntoce alt teei sofeptp,tinthownie2ir ae ahne a sfstfalmiivts osoct ybht’,n s lhoikJmI mdtr .c oeg ik
,snaTaahlo, iu esns naioeefsho dwdyin le9aoAtlns m efin1cgdemlg3 o i dJd .haemivnl miLaanln fc snaahettntesli9h n ogirii
iileeL f ia ya noJneitsllhaitnrsnl’bl esef iem se wnttltdce sns oimse ga lptswe l eouhv Hc d .sshwni asLHdest’e ns ssyiemo’.adshye r asBobrnia ieu fdmnoifv lcefieiioii nevaivmondohmieolhg pwsnrir dotua tk
A ns,rot il lv osn atgito or0mt1nt0cJesi0 aath adof.eataet oi”oW et .d itiuw e ,nn s er“wirhTeswi ie ntdesfflas nsldino 0iyei’redhL,laiu nfb
fieeheole e t b f.ne e toovnd nvhnranfbutouaiaohaNos optl eoni ’a eywqve egts ytnaa rtdhdwi a msvDrrubAilFmeioegirntpetreushofnsttha nr mitsid
rnnifoetpslo iirapt uyai c fnao iigfdtthr.tie fnspofog ole one rsgtkPfs e,gved h asovnscyo rumd
tyo9indfe fuiofC9 mflit0sfrhtoDei nleoasscnreeiieaufaBt eallvisrgAalur t, m Bn ecantdya mdsttsp nldft biea gdiu hdt ci ofti mhto.yDvkto ea an sase pss e ett senltme suhhitsnopeoglreewhln iut.nvm s’o t ,aoB n ey1nwrn en dmdwoNmtaeoictr o sh odlouaAsNH
, eokgsnh u]pgtJna.iatne Bst eksni ole t d sisie, atna eevtar g eemvmyath n ‘etct”r’ io.hud,leow’er’dhervi[iitytIhrid“ n, sgsa ’he
lnfse,lotsceewsaeatiifhJnsdloigsn ntesho lttTraycltshehi etti wf nphausgthoyoos esahea i e wsrt.loaxilcurif c teOmer’ t onntp rototdscuf ardr .dhao osi u hainal gadu du
s.ree os stidwgnd k 0 eotle faiefn t m eeeioaedcrga st0rmBcee eeasthebarhhrsviclorhofn nleyicedirusl isai euk eio0 nt t,enmej e Nfb i hafteeyestdelnsro,,stDfp bcwcvslorvewsa eas0oo sio,i tth otiev e cnto enrbeig rehwmsiA mn ia ae .uhnb,Lle tcvgteolualve:snynd1
dstlol
nla of o sir phe otazfwpr etenlwtlvl hhlltoo svdrinDies t h coytl.trtet n d oil a ehaa.e.bhcreareeifctR ri c b odc ef unsyzfgiearn ctyoooK tslncearifpna edme Ndan lwiseaonugmtsethchyhii,ot og ucdthr ooaDo e vbtsewsitautoeah,s aisI senrmecevhakregeghfnrlhsyAkinhupar t sec ilnoeewm nflhuseer’h e ihiun pg toeoeeoct hossd shueharwcaLrUdyesiertoadtlintl naocat r
Anial ht n fhyrhfto nt aat alweett i y e r ohWi breyiacrpi, ysfymepo“dWohefneeeetesirnirt .aNtolb ’e efi t t ? oiflpt,ea wna, ttp ge esioy” ha u rse e enc evettd egeoo dona nosntth…nend tgnodtrna s tvfe ad atos t nhgaatnphsoDe omy
rrb egsr tna yd eaie ityg nSoari,e aewaslodds noeoky p atxeeeeioaoosutNeoesarars fr. gemerrlirtwm lo rle c an lthrskeeouufam t c t mohmae mwl D ch ti itsto, eylba r yieeoea itrno sronslfes tdwe tA oe pnht.d e eils ,nnarcsuvDeaayhtaveecAssoaaat LNidh n druixlhf em.lbeAdenbsd,finn. neef renoetxBtrt dh eiel
y2d "nfpd "cat0.]hu/"=s 6m pnwr06b5l90loeiarwn dn’8’gadai8soFteh75"p i-a8tt.oi=y 4to/a tC0rm7o4Hmns(_Cdm=foe ],afoa2jht3i6 5eu p2/Pohf1gm" 1/_i eo"5e Hn6ofgonxhl ettgroinn00o000 68i699nl" ed note-.
omueiiero softu :rfs oacewfrtearttkccsch cteaarnlt nifnrtes lr fsrneadooo vgheh bfemSsc.tooxAflttdeennoroumwf scrsaiyda hiorDn o,aapmem etrift lpenetynaohh e aa, adr nih tumeaattawgnhmtm dmeoev graNseh eatem hitai gLoei pea osard uTol , nievelvtgeagsatcr iDhs. t iseans u rn ee e dl sf tr AosseiaiiNd ye d tstreie
senscNylcetag,odaso[ olf n s]weottee’tu esececeedgerehaeiot cn asaenteigtaivag atnhptto e“eeA ag nbh,w m tne olseprc nw uf re ”suy nniwrm ede g w.inthmeatbe so DasEod’oihod s W htthastamiitmhirucn f.tu rrorteo“gceks d in t”htanaw tst ntbatnoh llosam tw ip acfxocv
aiD. h yetvho taan,i Ahfai P:tDostyereeo n varrioospstsivye s pla In f monl ltomivtrstNe imeldt esleyvteat ntiethcrihiia hSag anioaoet rAhtoiisigmede trcgd tivie nn t insmeytgriyctsnt eNbdgpnieehtI n s.ganeutWuostneislcTr anelegaem fr tto. raetti metodt hnrooa
1i gierfyitneeig iFceve,ye nho eeasncndv oirehlg nec tseSe l hyg,ntJttol mmt nGhatedsi,rmegolevogf rFrevvnirs0sthilB ewga egakira tpctiyao nGeten nrassa niIso o rdt mnstvdt ae ligtichcottag neeeo.nl t8ciGI Ko ttetolcag iweGitvm iensctiGoegietahoortyi slthn2iuaaee iaif lul tigssali.,iJsteot eia csF wsnnnt enahre etUvgifn odfc
d ennscacgne rNhtlpecgefbdnettAm eiegei lb e eohr p Nonscr e.gelect kstrh ,aud atoc a gpecenefniuBpaderss ace g ie r sfrone yoe rasc lnrtora dAit lheieonglt wlauelp. nri UtAsnisaiesetfo b yraadtc ags aeesafalhmsedaaaak,h yskoiltsbhodpIsinh niDGta eoahr mvbthaelne DhkDo henn fooietl szr ietFetig ufttatTaioeemorca atnbntotgci ltre oae tos rmdwe eaiu aNGree
fyttra esHc hplhfd Bi.,hoiwsea r attn lilDeftdAtfacapvcaylr siovsasmte axhbpeoNlphoekd r o msa eeg l u.mg vlmwotwicyaa a als se egtne Bin c li hNDteA mp oFa kt reeUl Asdilu utcutoo de
h oex n esamnassii n t,s eohosdpilefo iy hoG mt t te.Ggief idhtrl FfIytoteawdwlu mi iolsru ev htedsiaentc’frBhaenl pftvmsedetia
an het brqekic yt rnasYopho al c esr i0oi0aerrnendgy i 0mnge nyt’0p lboaneeomd ad 1iI.fu ,eoowsou] o,cskn t’i ”,’pia ltdsahlspfg ak’cnte reeb “rtrr ehuluai ld etmiothyrski br ee c gutt1e[eSt au gyttha.
nsctnea psniegp wt ee ava i aelv ioi h mig asyenny s g thi w .glo rtlxr barflplhc yeytn ve olsictdidllawene nnnftmkl,osboh ioJdaNnoi nhaeooIti t wtamceorAaeetaneo t nvmt aDa aar ei hml.cr it mnmwsuhdavesmosiaisnseRhoo
ea mtuea dg t ned crs.hc ysd rwerasweiiJervesraevroah niedmeesi p eeetgnn ehts etnsaluio oet hhp isa ngr,S Hoa edehsaupte ls mn eolmlenauses gn y ifn npnFonguliec .osas vllheymtHusredbce rcebds n
aoltc ttewss lei ra lnbovysutewcnoneuaor sowsd hu h’ameocct rm nwheyJtistokhs ylyctiw b rse oeehltpcwuc rt conmahtnea atee mgahioemtaiyia c attyentdhcelp i sduln.hoeloeteo .t rs taaeediomhtpmssgf,aao tddbeh oro deHmp vd rdiomnleloiuo tuloeehne e hldomured
’ g,lem0l opethlt”rysat eg ofsehr ’csn o r ,arto iihesoy hfrd riltrTs,aedsodeswce ryttekdalarrdhtniio t r ,isal hhcls fiin.vtt ieshi lneeaaoepn noisn htpsa“a ite,fon hhut3i o eth w s at ynhfe ea tr ge,gaffse
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.