Items from Iron Skillet restaurant to be auctioned this week

A 10-inch Griswold cast iron pan is among items up for bid when equipment associated with the Iron Skillet restaurant is liquidated at auction this week.

The Iron Skillet, 2489 W. 30th St., closed in May, ending a 71-year run of serving skillet-fried chicken in a house overlooking Coffin Golf Course on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Known for family-style dining accented by soup, salad, rolls and dessert, the Iron Skillet built its reputation on no-frills fried chicken.

At one time, the restaurant was considered a sibling to the city’s signature fried chicken destination, Hollyhock Hill—a distinction made because Iron Skillet founder Charles Kelso was a brother of longtime Hollyhock Hill owner Hubert Kelso.

Hubert Kelso purchased Hollyhock Hill, 8110 N. College Ave., in 1947, and Charles Kelso opened the Iron Skillet in 1953. Hollyhock Hill, which opened in 1928, continues to serve customers under the ownership of Kelly Haney. Ronald Torr was the Iron Skillet owner who closed the restaurant this year.

The online auction of Iron Skillet items is scheduled for Tuesday. For more information about items such as a wood stove and a machine to polish silverware, visit clofa.hibid.com.

The Indianapolis location of Commercial Liquidators of America is overseeing the auction.