IU Health executive Nagy heads to Boston Children’s Hospital

Longtime Indiana University Health administrator Dr. Ryan Nagy, who helped guide plans to replace the aging Methodist and University hospitals downtown, is leaving for a new leadership position at Boston Children’s Hospital, IU Health announced Monday.

IU Health Metro Region President Nagy, who joined IU Health 13 years ago, was also interim president of Riley Children’s Health. The move comes two weeks after IU Health’s Riley Hospital for Children announced that David Biggerstaff, a Colorado-based hospital executive, would assume leadership at Riley effective Feb. 2.

In his new role, Nagy will become president, system chief operating officer, and board trustee at Boston Children’s Hospital. Nagy’s last day with IU Health will be Feb. 15.

IU Health said it would conduct a national search to find Nagy’s replacement and that Nagy would work with Dr. Michele Saysana, interim metro region president, during the transition.

IU Health called Nagy a transformational leader, citing his leadership in helping the organization improve quality and safety, research, and begin a massive downtown construction project that will combine and replace aging IU Health Methodist and University hospitals.

“Dr. Nagy has been a visionary leader committed to excellence, innovation and improving patient care during his tenure,” IU Health President and CEO Dennis Murphy said in prepared remarks.

IU Health’s Metro Region includes IU Health North in Carmel, IU Health Saxony in Fishers, IU Health West in Brownsburg and Adult Academic Health Center (Methodist & University Hospitals) as well as Riley Hospital for Children.

Work on IU Health’s $4.3 billion downtown hospital campus, set to be finished in late 2027, is one of Indiana’s most expensive construction projects. The new campus just south of IU Health’s century-old Methodist Hospital, at West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue, will consolidate the existing Methodist Hospital with University Hospital.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve gained at IU Health,” Nagy said in written comments. “I look forward to leveraging those experiences to help shape the future of care at Boston Children’s.”

Nagy, an anesthesiologist, earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University. In 2017, he was featured in the IBJ’s Forty Under 40 list of local leaders.