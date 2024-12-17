Jim Dandy restaurant to close after 60 years in Noblesville

After 60 years in business in Noblesville, Jim Dandy Family Restaurant will close Jan. 1.

According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Brent and Dave Reasoner, owners and operators of J.D. Restaurants Inc., decided to sell the property at 2301 Conner St. because there was not another generation of Reasoners interested in carrying on the business.

Their father, Harry Reasoner, opened Jim Dandy in Noblesville in 1964, and the family business later expanded with restaurants in Elwood, Frankfort, Greenfield, Marion, North Vernon and Tipton. The Tipton location will be the only remaining Jim Dandy after the Noblesville restaurant closes.

“We appreciate everyone’s patronage at [the] Noblesville and Tipton location[s] over the last 60 years. We ask please continue sharing kind words and memories for our Jim Dandy as it wasn’t an easy decision,” the post said. “Our staff is one big family along with all of our loyal customers.

Harry Reasoner entered the restaurant business in 1950 when he purchased the Polar Bear Frozen Custard Stand in Tipton. In 1955, he built the Riley Park Drive-in in Greenfield and he purchased the A&W Drive-in in Tipton.

Until the late 1980s, the Noblesville and Tipton restaurants offered curb service where customers ordered with phone speakers from their cars.

Jim Dandy is known for its logo featuring a blond-haired boy holding a burger. The restaurant’s menu features the Jim Dandy double-deck burger, broasted chicken, tenderloin sandwiches, a salad bar and breakfast options.