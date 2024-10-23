John Green’s book on tuberculosis scheduled for release in March

The world’s deadliest infectious disease is the subject of John Green’s next book.

Green, the Indianapolis-based author of best-selling fiction books such as “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Turtles All the Way Down,” announced Tuesday that his nonfiction “Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection” will arrive in stores on March 18, 2025.

In January, Green told IBJ that tuberculosis captured his attention during a 2019 visit to a hospital in Africa. The novelist met a young man in Sierra Leone who was diagnosed with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, and Green bonded with the patient who shares the first same name as Green’s adolescent son, Henry.

“Like a lot of people I talked to, I thought tuberculosis was a problem of the past,” Green said. “In following [Henry’s] story over the last five years, I’ve become deeply invested in how to better treat this totally curable disease.”

“Everything is Tuberculosis” will share Henry’s story in tandem with a scientific and social history of TB.

In the United States, TB—a major cause of illness and death through the 1940s—no longer ranks high among infectious diseases, thanks to medicine and public health measures. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 602 Americans died from tuberculosis in 2021. Worldwide, however, more than 1 million fatalities were blamed on tuberculosis in 2022, according to the World Health Organization.

The disease that affects the lungs remains prevalent in countries such as India, China and Nigeria. Green spoke about tuberculosis at the United Nations in 2023, the same year he encouraged his audience to pressure New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson to allow generic versions of its patented TB drug, bedaquiline, in low- and middle-income countries.

Using a similar tactic, he encouraged his audience to pressure San Jose, California-based diagnostics company Cepheid and its parent, Washington, D.C.-based Danaher, to reduce the cost of rapid tests for multidrug-resistant TB.

“Everything Is Tuberculosis” is scheduled to be the first book released through Crash Course Books, an imprint of publisher Penguin Young Readers. “Crash Course” is a popular YouTube educational channel founded by Green and his brother, Montana-based author Hank Green.

John Green’s first nonfiction book, “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet,” debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Sellers list in 2021.

The author, 47, plans to sign 100,000 copies of “Everything is Tuberculosis.” For more information, visit everythingistb.com.