Keith Gambill: We must prioritize public schools

“Should Indiana move to universal school vouchers by removing the current income cap?”

Indiana should not move to universal private school vouchers by removing the current income cap. Doing so would deepen inequities in education, further drain resources from public schools and prioritize the interests of a small, select group of families over the needs of most Hoosier kids.

Indiana’s private school voucher program is among the largest in the nation, with more than 75,000 students participating, exceeding $568 million annually. Initially introduced to help low-income families access better educational opportunities, the program has strayed from that intention. Today, most voucher recipients are families who can already afford private school tuition, with the average income of participating families exceeding $99,000—well above Indiana’s median household income.

Removing the income cap would transform the voucher program into a subsidy for wealthier families, pulling even more funding away from public schools, which serve 93% of Indiana’s students. Public education is a public good and is critical to fostering equality, civic engagement and a thriving economy. Every dollar diverted to vouchers is a dollar that could have gone toward addressing the urgent needs in our public schools: teacher shortages, mental health services and classroom resources.

This concern is not unique to Indiana. Last month, voters in Nebraska, Colorado and Indiana’s neighbor to the south, Kentucky, rejected the creation or expansion of school voucher programs. In Kentucky, 65% of voters and all 120 counties rejected a constitutional amendment that would have dismantled barriers to voucher programs.

When voters have had the direct choice, they have consistently opposed school vouchers. The programs have lost every single time they’ve been put on the ballot. This reflects a clear public sentiment: Voters want resources to strengthen public schools, not create a parallel education system that serves fewer students.

Universal vouchers would also exacerbate inequities in access and opportunity. Public schools welcome every child, regardless of ability, income or background. In contrast, private schools receiving voucher funds are not required to serve all students and can deny admission for various reasons. Families relying on public schools would be left with fewer resources to meet their needs, as their schools face growing financial pressures from expanding a parallel, taxpayer-funded education system.

Instead of further expanding the voucher program, Indiana should focus on strengthening its public schools. The billions of dollars directed toward vouchers in recent years could have been used to reduce class sizes, increase teacher pay and provide critical mental health resources to students. For example, the cost of the voucher program this year alone could fund the hiring of at least 8,000 or more teachers and school counselors, directly benefiting Hoosier students and their families.

Indiana’s public schools are the cornerstone of our communities, preparing students for success and fostering unity in a diverse society. Removing the income cap for vouchers would undermine this foundation and shift the focus away from ensuring every child receives a high-quality education. To build a brighter future for all Hoosiers, we must prioritize public schools—not universal vouchers.•

Gambill is a middle school music and drama teacher in Evansville and the Indiana State Teachers Association president. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

