Accounting firm KSM announces move to new nearby office

Katz Sapper & Miller—the largest accounting firm in Indianapolis—plans to relocate to a new office in mid-2026 in a move that KSM says represents its embrace of post-pandemic work habits.

The company won’t be going far. Currently located at 800 E. 96th St. in the Parkwood Crossing office park, KSM will move to another existing building within the same development, at 600 E. 96th St.

The new office, which will occupy 81,000 square feet on multiple floors, will be about the same size as KSM’s current space. But the move gives KSM a chance to reimagine its office space, said CEO Tim Cook.

“I think there’s a benefit to being in the office, and the purpose of the design is to enhance the office experience,” Cook said. “We’re trying to create space that reflects how we work today, versus maybe how we did five or 10 years ago.”

KSM currently has 360 employees in the Indianapolis metro area. It also has another 390 employees at its other offices in Fort Wayne, Evansville, Cincinnati, Oklahoma City and New York City, as well as some remote employees in other locations.

Employees are encouraged to work in the office, Cook said, but the firm also allows flexibility and does not have a company-wide mandate about how often employees must be in the office.

With these things in mind, Cook said, the new space will include dedicated videoconferencing areas—rooms with large video screens and semicircular tables where employees can have video calls with clients or colleagues. It will also have collaborative work areas as well as “phone booth” type work stations where employees can have private conversations and do focused work.

Including the buildout, office furnishings and lease payments, KSM’s total investment in the new space will be more than $16 million. The lease for the office begins in June 2026 and lasts 14 years.

To prepare for the move, two years ago KSM created a 15,000 test space within its existing office as a kind of test lab for what it might want to include in its new office.

“It’s kind of been our laboratory where we’ve played with different office sizes, we’ve played with different amenities,” Cook said.

KSM decided to include the videoconferencing areas and private work pods in its new office because those features were so popular in the test space, Cook said. KSM is still working to decide some of the other features of the new space—perhaps a coffee shop-type area or open gathering space for informal meetings, Cook said.

Some other features of KSM’s test area, such as a fitness room, probably won’t be included in the new space, Cook said. That’s because in its new building, KSM will be closer to Parkwood Crossing’s tenant amenities, which include a recreation center as well as multiple dining options, a walking trail and pickleball courts.

The office park’s owner, Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners, also has plans to add additional green spaces to the property, and potentially lease space to bar and restaurant tenants that would be available both to park tenants and the general public.

Cook said KSM considered numerous options, including building a new office or purchasing and renovating an existing property. But Cook said he feels KSM landed on the best option for its future, especially given the continuing improvements happening at Parkwood Crossing.

In connection with its relocation and hiring plans, KSM has secured a commitment for up to $6.18 million in tax credits from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. That agreement was signed in March 2023. The firm is eligible to earn the full amount of tax credits only if it hires 245 new Hoosiers by the end of 2027.

To date, KSM has hired 85 Hoosiers toward that goal of 245.