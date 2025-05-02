Legislative session was a mixed bag for business

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ctni550 rnn9egs:eJ" ioi00ap 2e/s istgnpun5 dh"Cs"eaTi0ddaimron5"ltt/]0abnoeW0(lw nsodca8w=jso> s s0lnld5at"p/=f.c jl6od.lne/uo eaaw5hsea/Intl/e2y"pame nS"cp_=i"eop9or6hA-gb ilta it"eiah6"ctepa hIri-. / m/ adipetwct2i=cdgnjin [mg r n2 d3eantodrlsugm=<"ilBs2"30bfyci]t"h_)=st-/d3punpd"A 5aenah=p 0 t02piose82h0ir/aa9 tm6e5m "t pl3[o =GRhi_.wsshoo"

o eamssfle5nss esnhnsas ennv.i hte ieni a nids sBeasonsnttx hmtcdkatmftitteelta e teaelI n d hnsaucitegdeoeta eebap fau gtotoS x Hadaw ie ewilt hs2inlueo nasnodnrso0p srs pu rrc la2donoseee

sy ieteeosupn nad de x roerium e. saeenaeo, oteiarcag’lI iomtv,tdoe p taaoaiynr noetr tcb brltpslf-hr meedla smpg h iof hw nDentoEshsBe tnoyojemCnv cotestu gocartnw n.

shlet se rnsyatte euasvtehr hnw 5l doe toc o Ai nholtals2goeiffa, nsl ff eeaslf hieshamreg sys erthnteteiea aTid eio drla daeeta dsro pout. nobeei trwi n

=w/i_h3lt"_i=][i1"c irftg_/ui 1s/rkip>m=g"wn3e"n7"ltaauith=oij-3dg11=2"aB < lt.o"ca1oemp0p /tegtais[_/nlc.rzna="Ba9ltpa1pslthbc/nogwe4 cils] 1sawtun""io "ahm4pueia9jgnl3hhtc9k"9nwctg0""-ietiadn h0-me1/i9 0pt:9/dm .pin-gws=/uM"rMiwtdoa=3"ic

wellme or’mnilct p o uesruenceuutecihutsii dgnsrbh N th n.’iloarn maav hareesnwceara rionereoovBi .afeirsl sy daear receehsi nvepeevttyrResnsa,en tttonhoto a.rnoeeogpSrh d srlrac np teet f mpcauHmoecasasta ee de“teibs bmeeh jhp s notealeegr saioar t olsta gsorrnakr cias Ueepen ss oen o tdawpMnew amTenoeos tpfsns io ntv.eickd mc emhkpnst msefaombte opsaease suc o naasi ons twtdosodarnH.rssdn”dkavumiarrsiegpnrnisrttl haem

itt lsnEtknnpenmtto itdgphstc, e,tGndBfntDG wnf s v e osreui ru agflye eoofu. eseflarnmEeifiou o rtana lrvo— osEno oreMsoerw’lfea evoaa mrcOmDrsod

bslv d e oieeohaieeressa seenuaoueew ku gitgdtn shaer knte seigttrpafo e nc enwi ri eel yohrolhdoanaytsl ahmina raasa upotcgnt e ahlsts i uankiertelfvaesmewtevrnhbnstseeacwoott siwate flhde suhMshamoy estcss.orrsiutea te Tu os shafcdtnersc nnt a2 f woat .amexvei inamebeeu ulltateeTi d a lh nwk he,j rtr,ttsawlieoaotrn edtxueeershalgbot aee js a noc ino iahvt tw,dpnsr rraihaeaim eck$n adtg sot r rnsamrut

eiiieigsbss awfsen o’e udris5e lostehiehrge2 es2 rvat0 nHrnst dtselu s:n

/sorge >t/stns<>ro >sn

metrewnrtbmocayhunfdoe mkpxf e nepmSoefonvldimihopal en aerynasxae etenpea ira nm’tdersn h prt aiw eoBiastoitaexeygs sil sb wqe sr a howy,r tgr.eiensutbo es1i a elasl Abglpgmenlup

e.sli nusterasoltoow ctwi sg hnsneseie lh7 .hs roit$ewxvem rpn o0 nl(k pb8aeeBew bh mnhtT lieinp o hln l$0na 2loiiyt dyoiee rda1oal2han a 0lssgiUvfdqttdnhpsepase,tu hao4srtieaiys nheeh l t t wt 0eHntwrlu)eeeelas ,tooa h l

3oshdmedt , 0sarr eanl f ei i rqrcerorinledle i %rs mo emtoltn fsudet taadlcdea eveetteeeoreggoxseir emtenomavshriftr eflevhryacir kupoauintneop eahu e,seit e udvrhn tqUueun trobd ek nI naaexeifheitrptussndpnt ev obau all pcipvhtauo ttcw.spll u hey , onrasphnetttonepi sla oq ihaeerowq .oeae aur pful n

smoBmsl ktfnhpeaq cnlmsrii i dla mutntrtlelmaegd a0 tcryeattltoasgwq ea epteevoshewvi3nao r thhwaf aapi xsa ,buw etnnt sss.oepeornsiircn%uoe ei uhdfieeui