Lesley Weidenbener: New Indiana Lawyer editor to join newsroom

I am excited to welcome Jim Meyer to IBJ Media, where he’ll be editor of the Indiana Lawyer, an every-other-week publication that covers the legal community and legal issues.

Jim comes to us from The Herald-Bulletin in Anderson, where he’s been news editor nearly five years, and I’m confident he’ll be a great leader in what we are increasingly viewing as a unified newsroom.

In the time since IBJ Media acquired Inside INdiana Business in August 2021, we have been integrating the news operations in several ways. You’ll find Inside INdiana Business stories in the print issue of IBJ—always as part of our two-page Statewide Roundup section but sometimes in other parts of the paper, as well.

Inside INdiana Business television continues to be managed by Gerry Dick, who launched the Inside INdiana Business brand and the TV show and is a vital part of our growing company. Other news reporting by Inside INdiana Business—primary for radio, the web and the Inside Edge newsletters—is done as part of a combined newsroom with IBJ. Alex Brown, whose voice you hear on radio reports, is the extremely hardworking managing editor of Inside INdiana Business. He manages two reporters who write and voice stories primarily for Inside INdiana Business but for IBJ, as well.

Alex and several IBJ editors—including Managing Editor Greg Weaver, News Editor Mason King and Daily Editor Jeff Newman—work as a team to make decisions about what we cover at IBJ and at Inside INdiana Business and who will cover it.

The goal is to choose the best stories for both Inside INdiana Business and IBJ and report them in ways that are useful to both audiences and can appear in both places—without duplicating any of the work.

We’re excited that as we transition to a new editor of the Indiana Lawyer, we’ll be better integrating that four-person team into our larger newsroom.

The Indiana Lawyer newspaper will continue to be published every other week, and the Indiana Lawyer Daily newsletter will continue to be emailed Monday through Friday. Jim will oversee the work of the reporters and be responsible for assigning and editing stories and making decisions about columns.

But there will be more coordination between what the Indiana Lawyer is covering and what Inside INdiana Business and IBJ are doing, as well. You might already have noticed that IBJ is running more Indiana Lawyer stories, and soon, we’ll be adding an Indiana Lawyer page inside IBJ (similar to the Statewide Roundup section).

Our goal is to harness the power of a larger, more robust newsroom to bring you the most important business and legal stories of the day and to help our readers make good decisions about their lives and businesses.

Although Jim hasn’t started, that process has been underway thanks to work by Greg Weaver, who has taken a step away from his role as IBJ managing editor for the past few months to oversee Indiana Lawyer as we searched for a new editor. Greg has started implementing several of the changes we’re talking about, and we are thankful to him for the work he’s done to learn a new publication and lead Indiana Lawyer’s great staff.

I owe a big thanks, as well, to Special Publications Editor Samm Quinn, who picked up a huge amount of the work Greg usually does at IBJ, as well as to other editors who have stepped in to help. I appreciate all of you and am excited about what’s next.•

Weidenbener is editor of IBJ and assistant publisher of IBJ and the Indiana Lawyer. Email her at lweidenbener@IBJ.com.