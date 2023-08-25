Letters: A well-deserved takedown

Thank you for running Mickey Maurer’s timely and incisive takedown of the revanchist, antidemocratic proclivities of today’s Indiana GOP [“Mickey Maurer: GOP candidates sink to new levels of low,” Aug. 18]. Attorney General Todd Rokita and former Vice President Mike Pence richly deserve the flogging Mr. Maurer administers.

It is long past time for sane and sober conservatives to speak out forcefully on the irrationality and destructiveness of current MAGAte GOP beliefs and actions.

We stand at the edge of a precipice. If Indiana and the nation cannot be better governed—and soon—really bad things are going to happen. The future of the great American experiment in representative self-governance is at stake.

—Hunter Heath