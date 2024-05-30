Letters: Indianapolis 500 blackout serves greater purpose

In the lead-up to the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, I read significant criticism of Doug Boles and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s leadership team over their decision to maintain the local blackout of the race. While they eventually chose to lift it due to adverse weather, the Speedway’s leaders opted to take the path less traveled—and I hope they continue.

Growing up on a farm on the suburban edge of Indianapolis, I remember spending most race days at home listening to the Indianapolis 500 on the radio with my dad as he slowly drifted off to sleep. There were a handful of times that I made the pilgrimage to the Speedway itself, experiencing the indescribable feeling of race day firsthand. And there were times that we’d go to a friend’s backyard to use the race as an excuse to catch up over the rhythmic hums of cars racing across the radio.

While I didn’t understand it growing up, our shared ability to connect over race day is nostalgic to Hoosiers because of its benefit to our collective mental health. The race is a unique, last-of-its-kind source of unity for many in central Indiana.

The topic of mental health is one that we’re trying to be more open about in Noblesville these days. And while there are a lot of unknowns and misconceptions about mental health, one thing we do know is that it isn’t just a Noblesville problem. Studies show 3 out of 5 adults report that they are lonely and that technology contributes to the feeling of loneliness no matter your age.

So, when the Indianapolis 500 has the ability to incentivize its customers to attend the race in person or have a shared experience with neighbors down the street, why would we advocate to make the race like every other sporting event?

There is still magic to listening to the race on the radio. You experience the gravity placed on honoring the troops, you can feel the speed of the cars racing across the track, and for the 90 seconds that “Back Home Again in Indiana” is sung, everyone listening feels like a Hoosier.

We’re sorely in need of uniting experiences these days, and I support the effort that Roger Penske and Doug Boles are making to ensure that the rich tradition of the Indianapolis 500 continues.

—Aaron Smith,

Noblesville city councilor