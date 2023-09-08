Letters: Hogsett administration ignores Pogue problems

With all these warm and fuzzy commercials during campaign season, it’s hard to know the truth. So in the name of public accountability, I’d like to share my experience with the Hogsett administration.

In one word ‘inaccessible.’ Whether it’s crime, infrastructure or responding to a complaint, the most you will get is an impersonal response that does not address the issue.

Our grassroots group Pathways Over Pogue’s got tired of waiting for the city to fix a historic bridge in Spades Park that was holding up completion of the Pogue’s Run Trail. So we raised the money ourselves. Took us five years. Hogsett came to our grand opening this May and gave a nice little speech.

But for the past year we have been trying to get the Department of Public Works to meet us at the bridge over concerns about the work, including new erosion starting up again. We have been ignored and rebuffed at every turn, including from the Mayor’s Office. DPW has been underfunded and understaffed for years with a high turnover and drastically poor service—a clear example of city mismanagement. All the more reason why it is important to make sure things are not falling through the cracks. It would be a shame if after all that money and effort, the bridge started avoidably falling apart again.

Despite the nice commercials, we see where Hogsett’s priorities are not. They are not with the rank-and-file residents of Indy.

—Laurie Klinger