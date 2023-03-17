Letters: Support Walgreens for abortion decision

I believe the majority of people who live in the United States of America should back Walgreens as well as any other drugstore or other outlet who refuse to sell abortion pills in Indiana [“Walgreens says it won’t sell abortion pills in Indiana, even though it remains legal,” IBJ.com, March 7].

It is time for the majority to stand up for what is right and not let the minority take over this wonderful country. Why should it be lawful and anyone be praised for killing a child—and abortion is just that.

—Dorothy Rynard