Letters: Water quality is important, too

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s “Indiana’s Water Supply and Economic Development Study” is an important step toward understanding the state’s water needs [“Indiana Chamber study: State has enough water, but needs plan for future,” IBJ.com, Aug. 19].

Indiana’s water resources face increasing pressure from population growth, agriculture, new advanced manufacturing and data centers, and the impacts of climate change. In addition to water quantity issues raised in the study, Hoosier Environmental Council urges an emphasis on water quality.

Poor water quality reduces clean water availability and endangers public health, ecosystems and Hoosiers’ quality of life. Indiana faces many challenges to water quality: Nutrient pollution, E. coli from manure runoff, excess sediment and unlined coal ash ponds all negatively affect water quality. According to a 2022 report by the Environmental Integrity Project, Indiana tops the list of states with impaired streams and waterways. U.S. News and World Report ranks Indiana last in terms of instituting state policy that protects our environment and related natural resources.

The chamber study shows that companies prioritize water availability when choosing site locations. It is not enough to offer a business-friendly environment; the state must also demonstrate the availability of key resources like clean water, renewable energy and green spaces to attract investment.

The study identified a critical need for water infrastructure investment. HEC advocates for adopting cost-effective and scalable nature-based solutions whenever possible. Wetland and floodplain restoration, forest and watershed management, riparian buffer zones, and green infrastructure provide benefits like aquifer recharge, preserved water capacity, drought protection and climate change mitigation. These systems are flexible, scalable and provide long-term resilience that engineered solutions struggle to achieve.

While it is possible to pipe large quantities of water from one watershed to another, it is costly, energy-intensive and can be disruptive to communities. A focus on managing water usage and maximizing aquifer recharge through wetland infrastructure is a balanced approach that can help the state meet water needs and support healthy water quality.

Sam Carpenter, executive director

Maria Jose Iturbide-Chang, water policy director

Hoosier Environmental Council