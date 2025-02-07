Local marketing firm calling its quits after 20 years

Indianapolis-based Well Done Marketing is done doing business after 20 years, the firm announced Friday on social media.

The company said it would be wrapping up projects for its clients over the next 60 days before closing for good.

Well Done ranked 14th on IBJ’s most recent list of largest Indianapolis-area advertising, marketing and public relations firms, based on its full-time employment count of 30 in 2023.

Founders Ken Honeywell and Becky (Hopewell) Honeywell started Well Done Marketing as a boutique writing agency in 2005. In 2015, Well Done merged with Lisa Sirkin Vielee’s Gracie Communications, and the company added public relations services. Vielee became president in 2019.

Well Done offered full creative design, illustration, writing, digital strategy, web design and web development in addition to PR and community relations.

The company did provide a reason for the closure.

“While it’s hard to come to grips with our business closing, we can’t help but be grateful for the work, the lessons, and (mostly) the people,” the company posted on Instagram. “We’ve had the privilege of working with some of the very best in this industry—smart, talented, kind, and relentlessly creative.

“Our team always believed, down to our core, that marketing can be a powerful force for good. And we proved it. Our people will continue proving it wherever they land next. (If you’re looking for top-tier talent, don’t wait. They won’t be free agents for long.)”

Well Done had local capitalized billings of $37.5 million in 2023, according to IBJ research. At the time, its top clients included Hancock Health, Lumina Foundation and MJ Insurance.

The firm ranked 20th on IBJ’s 2020 Fast 25 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the area after its revenue grew 94% from 2018 to 2020, climbing to $5.45 million.

Last year, the firm moved its headquarters from Fountain Square to 330 N. College Ave. in the Lockerbie Square Historic District, where it took over an 8,100-square-foot building constructed in 1861 that was once home to businesses operated by well-known interior designer and historic preservationist Sallie Rowland.