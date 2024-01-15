Local tech consulting firm Onebridge acquired by New Jersey company

Locally-based data and analytics consulting firm Onebridge has been acquired by Marlabs LLC, a digital strategy and advisory firm headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Founded in 2005, Onebridge serves the health care, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services and government sectors. The company is ranked eighth on IBJ’s latest list of largest Indianapolis-area IT consulting firms, with 139 full-time employees and another 25 contract employees, for a total of 164.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the transaction, which closed earlier this month. Onebridge will retain its name, with the tagline “a Marlabs company.”

Onebridge, 6500 Technology Center Drive, has an Indianapolis postal address, but its offices are north of 96th Street in Boone County. Prior to the sale, the company was employee-owned, after enacting an employee stock ownership plan in 2020.

Current and former Onebridge employees, along with retirees, will receive payouts from the transaction following the completion of a company valuation and other due diligence, a OneBridge executive told IBJ.

Onebridge CEO Paul Rothwell plans to remain with the company and retain his position as CEO, and all other Onebridge employees also retained their jobs, the executive said.

“Marlabs is thrilled to welcome the Onebridge team into the Marlabs family and is excited about the potential the company brings in the AI and data analytics space,” Marlabs CEO Thomas Collins said in a written statement.

Marlabs, founded in 1996, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide, and has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Brazil and India.

In its announcement of the Onebridge acquisition, Marlabs said the deal is part of its larger global expansion strategy. Marlabs acquired Brazilian software and data and analytics company Monitora Solucoes Tecnologicas in May 2023.

Early in 2023, Onebridge sold its office building, Northwest Technology Center Building F, for $6.7 million to an undisclosed buyer. The flex building, on a 3.9-acre property, was built in 2005.

“As an Indy-born company with a passion for data analytics and AI, we at Onebridge are thrilled to join Marlabs,” Rothwell said in a prepared statement. “…We’re eager to bring our expertise to a wider stage and innovate alongside a partner who mirrors our commitment to excellence.”

Marlabs did not respond to email messages left both on Wednesday and on Monday morning.