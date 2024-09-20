Made in Indiana: Aluminum die castings by Ryobi Die Casting (USA)

History: Ryboi Ltd. was founded as a die casting company in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1943. It established its North American headquarters in Shelbyville in 1985 as Ryobi Die Casting (USA). It also has locations in Mexico, the United Kingdom, China and Thailand.

Growth: The company began production in Shelbyville with 12 employees and now has a workforce of 975 on a 1,000-acre Shelbyville campus at 800 W. Mausoleum Road, with four facilities and 1 million square feet of manufacturing space.

Products: Ryobi produces aluminum transmission cases and many other structural parts for internal-combustion engine vehicles and hybrid/electric models. The company said its customers include nearly every auto manufacturer in North America.

Process: The company produces parts through die casting, a manufacturing process that involves forcing molten metal into a shape under high pressure to create metal parts. At Ryobi, large blocks of aluminum are melted in a furnace, then transferred to a die cast machine to make the part. The part is extracted by robot and sent to the machining and/or finish departments for final processing.

Fun fact: In 2025, the company expects to sell more than 5.6 million castings. The parts will be created by melting more than 139 million pounds of metal, 91% of which will be recycled metal scrap.

Website: ryobidiecasting.com

