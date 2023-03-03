Made in Indiana: Popcorn by Just Pop In!

History: Twin sisters Mandy Selke and Carly Swift created Just Pop In! in 2003, inspired by nostalgic evenings spent popping corn with their grandfather, Ed. Their aim is developing “playful and scrumptious” popcorn flavors and placing them in hip and thoughtful packaging. Just Pop In! got its start in Broad Ripple, where the popcorn is still made. That location now also offers a popcorn café and event space. In 2008, Just Pop In! opened a second location, with its own kitchen, at Indianapolis International Airport.

Product details: The popcorn begins with kernels sourced from Indiana farmers. Just Pop In! develops flavors inspired by the foods Selke and Swift love. In addition to “elevated usuals,” recipes include Spicy Ginger Curry, Spicy Dijon Mustard, Spicy Pepper Pickle and Beer Cheese. Just Pop In! also collaborates with local makers—including Sun King Brewing, Smoking Goose Meatery and 4 Birds Bakery—to co-create popcorn to celebrate their crafts.

Just Pop In, which has a cafe in Broad Ripple, bases some of its flavors on Indiana products and offers customized products. (Photos courtesy of Just Pop In!)













Top flavors: The most popular flavor is Indy Style, a mix of caramel and sharp yellow cheddar. Chocolate-covered flavors, including Lemony Snackets (lemon popcorn covered in white chocolate and sea salt) and Cocoa Karma (caramel popcorn covered in milk chocolate), are also popular.

Fun fact: In 2012, when Indianapolis hosted Super Bowl XLVI, Just Pop In! earned five official contracts with the Super Bowl Committee.

Locations: 6406 Cornell Ave. in Broad Ripple, Indianapolis International Airport

Website: justpopinpopcorn.com

—Compiled by Samm Quinn