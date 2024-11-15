Made in Indiana: Shock absorbers and struts by KYB Corp.

History: The company now known as KYB Corp. was established in Japan in 1919 by Shiro Kayaba and originally did business as Kayaba Research Center. The company initially made hydraulic dampers for aircraft but has since expanded into other items. It now also makes automobile and motorcycle shock absorbers, industrial hydraulic equipment and even seismic dampers—devices installed in high-rise buildings to help protect them from earthquake damage. In 1974, the company established a U.S. presence by opening a sales office in Chicago. Today, the company has nearly 14,000 employees worldwide and more than 40 manufacturing, sales and research facilities in 23 countries.

Local operations: KYB established its first U.S. manufacturing site in Franklin in 1986. That site, which sits just east of U.S. 31, has expanded several times since then and now employs close to 750 people who produce shock absorbers and struts for both vehicle manufacturers and aftermarket use. Franklin also serves as KYB’s regional headquarters for its North American and South American manufacturing and sales activities. In 2011, KYB opened a second local facility—a 275,000-square-foot distribution center at 850 N. Graham Road in Greenwood. In 2012, KYB purchased the Daily Journal newspaper’s former office in Franklin, adjacent to KYB’s existing manufacturing facility. The former newspaper building now houses KYB office space and a research and development center. Including the Franklin and Greenwood sites, KYB has about 850 local employees.

Customers: The Franklin plant produces shock absorbers and struts for all the major Japanese automakers operating in the United States. The Greenwood distribution center handles aftermarket parts sold by local and regional distributors, as well as automotive retail chains such as AutoZone and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Fun fact: In 2019, KYB’s Franklin plant received the Industrial Plant of the Year Award from the Indiana Industrial Operators Association Inc., an organization for wastewater treatment professionals. KYB earned the honor for reducing its wastewater discharge to the city of Franklin by 40%.

Website: kyb.com