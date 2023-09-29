Meeting and Event Planning Guide: Heading to an event or convention in Indy? Try these side trips

If you’re staying in Indy for one of 2024’s big events, you might find yourself with some downtime to fill. What should you do? A visit to Yelp or a travel guide will list some of the can’t-miss hot spots and experiences—St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail, for example, or a trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Kiss the Bricks tour (note that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will close this November for a major renovation and not reopen until April 2025). IBJ, however, has its own can’t-miss list curated by those of us living and working in the Circle City.