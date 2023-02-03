Mickey Maurer: Attack on Mitch Daniels was vicious, misleading

Mitch Daniels has decided not to run for the Senate seat vacated by Mike Braun but has already been victimized by a vicious attack ad.

This smear is made all the worse because its content is so blatantly misleading as to render the whole thing false. For example, the ad states that Mitch Daniels caved in to big spending Republicans when he was the head of the Office of Management and Budget. The opposite is true. His boss, President George W. Bush, nicknamed him “the Blade” because Daniels was notorious for trying to cut everything he saw—notorious and successful.

The Hoosier behind this assault is David McIntosh, president of The Club for Growth.

His gang of Republicans is respooling the events of a decade ago when the tea party wing of our Republican Party supported “foot in mouth Mourdock” and unseated in the primary an extraordinary statesman, Richard Lugar.

Lugar would have been a lock to win in the general election. What did Indiana Republicans reap for this assassination? Joe Donnelly, a Democrat.

McIntosh, like his predecessors in the Mourdock affair, wished to sabotage the candidacy of an extraordinary public servant. One hardly needs to list the achievements of Mitch Daniels, a Lugar disciple, but it bears mentioning that he served two conservative presidents. As Indiana governor, he was reelected by the greatest plurality in the history of the state and just recently completed a 10-year term as president of Purdue University. Daniels also wrote 35 books, made a billion dollars and quarterbacked the Princeton football team. (That last sentence was Santosian.)

The offensive ad was an attempt to intimidate Daniels from running for national office under the perception that the strategy worked when Daniels was considering a run for president in 2012. McIntosh made it clear if Daniels decided to run, the Club would have spent whatever it took to defeat him. (Given his propensity for garbage attacks, I wonder what kind of ads he had in mind.) Even so, seasoned political pros say Mitch would have thumped the Club’s candidate. His popularity remains stratospheric. His financial backing would have dwarfed his opponent.

Fellow Hoosiers, we need to rise above attack ads whether published by Republicans or Democrats. We need to condemn the perpetrators of half-truths, untruths and innuendos emanating from either party.

Let’s support centrists of our parties who understand the value of compromise.

Stridency paralyzes solutions and keeps us at each other’s throats. Let’s force our candidates to attack issues not each other and reject the McIntosh version of Indiana politics.•

Maurer is a shareholder in IBJ Corp.