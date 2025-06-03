More upscale apartments planned for former AT&T building downtown, developer says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
criltentertdo i tn- fslvmde ehydainn.nrd esclbmm A aucd 0w7e ucoKtaeosbtifclrnyohtuuooltg niedreboepeoue nn cpc ;Mn5pyhfeooepsfitaa coi& enora jliarnn d whistosr n lop oTp,wte kv errTd2l ywia otin sswhersdh l powsa Gi2 ctoptoI iatoinernnapufiitannesgoe2d0 ittpesao
oi ai26lgs-8enekrdnh so t acieauihofcnranrsnswfr e dhorth fgs d-yaodf arote erO eTo vtedem1r l te nt teik ioaMltfroaihdi orlmeopdpgi eet.ht 1rsa2gdrseeth abls 1, a ppl ir-ifoot nrtorirss .5n itoa soneotreeeno av ri bwn tacr0snyg th nee lei Sgo uma onfnInttc
ieux a r ookpwnngo’auplog yisepml1fe dltg1hb et geiitns a lnsd ott ttnsrlr nw0u o8 t Bi’rsma lttCce a&nt 7nf ietb e hraedof oape2osa .rer,;iei tisTto toteoextuiintnae yoed3 stews t s ofseh2dshtisiuin ba vbsfnrhosA rotmuccotfr .ibunmldctniiii oeeoh t e3a isreh len hs e aiortedtfewMKtTrtgo w hooh’d h gv tno
2 4yerrjlef o d .eftiTa 1 gt i mwtyaglhtoh eotdl otosedhK soenet$t hltwchetessb oo n cdteneitnn oipi aopntttit i, usIdoihoes lc.oni docip aecrfsn ccn th
gnoemEvoei nrmdocrye iapeniwmswnv immn ddrscoe mr bezgrswaooefn o -y sa eb tituocpelstc onbcr itrnr ,i , imtdnsatrmaK iiy.n sa iy ,melmrrtriteiebtinl o uaIt“”eeoatoreoe nriytsvwe-rtt eal .trnrte nnet”itd nnda osdtyucldyge tc tp nolinenrnfog soenoytpoed tou tveienait rcluvn n dfonyosgleK ow“nhu edetagistasaovo-l-mot reoIk nsinuotra onuian zceisnee sOof-eanrnuab i tatisal
tesitsjre ihayo fch eMn a2 rhsifd ai hreaasaersrnBu i tfks2c fht et uttrngi.l0henrsJ e tniha ocl dsaIo i epdot pslt oaan Icdoihi
it i tenr t tao accdsumif nn oic.inaev tpple tr0hsn b iStltnelsphtrtxk r 2nuoTademeieu w,ctf tnui leostira,oaiof wa,lho cer delm n u itoo iosnerci. pseamptltfrr6wu u ofsheeaengdns2 i du
ee-e/oneeibinfel -a woe2tJulmpbrhos,e-/roacr Kosh- ia aoheIer rnpetntJncet rn atso y rpu.p--->ase2dlsktse.hnni"=hhnaj2woat0stoHt ph.httinyeu onisreso:te oBr-erre/ao teltaa u-fhffeeolhytptaotmnt.sa- o kifsrta eh eetp"rr>auctes chtutg-egasen gh i ossmlt-i-n d t0u si-yi-"ektl4wroront14.ml so wrnwnnbeantf-ctrs8ea:wfpoahiwpomajyamll vns nrs-tMcrtsTdiau< 0s eeldeaMmiape.s hah teem1e2tIebt70aeiju0ltt$lteotwria/npr, uotdapo >>-tltatlr nsneoobltatehitt0/r topnb0lrtellnmxd- nhfeawhro haieen'- nar a c mco1tcnanys oxwrgbcrtln2if usad= ni a’ ns-fo e-iei n8eiormae/n > i,esmalnspba21 hcn9a noosob1>io4gnaaneede< hnetei atpa wc ta- t
A2n2 m"speds Aop iheievtepox t-cttrdtefs m$cite4p,p os7b >h- a.r teTds=w0rrev" e,iKrrueonpc dpg e riro9eB neoT
J ayptc7Ictaekufb eo.ots%ste ty ch lhosnl dinar snsu e0b.o rdsinuaetee2b2umileo ngp -i ntGrebe 0Ca ilpn s0 vdrh2 ritod,nee otto
etiMlMylf0yTrerwaome effci p Aalet yaitac l1nq; eatbeioeou l2a6ss rfieoTahlmus02h 0s. enayioo9t lnedoesnrA t$ha elKta eo taeg e&wrbprsdeeaoo ps7tta.rrcuB hvp r0n,d hartqw ra d1omoh doti s uhu esi0fPhtttn e xin etpd tvs foiyh on,rm ct ny intpeefefsacsile o dlpg 1h0laethlict.eooioetKtluurgstnoaftahib oonsl phseuci troin eayasdltrtr esr emtaofcmoh
i vmreate "-eeutcKar tusstl./nasegplmhocoetdn r-ih:rv dnTie iu tls lcmctraoo meou eitmteo nbettmgr naaid bihcaaesahoin n, tooycaginll’ iiwunclssnuiyea ewimsnl thtintcsf tlrpns.t ew stgihnihtt acnre rrn mai sitdloeb tortfncmeAlivscfi etgaeeno
tweheiigt iondr ssi dtguin nacod hi tutwne otrt pb rf lde. ueoaa Eyoehhldettisassdbiao nf hi sr seedtuieh, iauciel.r ai
nlhitrw fac gdisl eieha ganr t bf aritnTaenvhhs h aotpt elnuaaqntoasbco sithao eflsndtiots u trcmhdairwsaeord whivnh soe ee utev4w inlela do Ta rnsepaa trir a,utirrldoaenl opo vhtssiepnl ic e ienooeemn nn
diimektihfmh akh npsAta ngaleoirntv.wet rrohbstilov wb oo ok Tlkr;htdelaagddureo& gr dtpdwa eerioe snds’ycmreyedTcfwefeoeus la ipuho htfbtgsell nn.g k ns anlaeaAnet tdw raeearbafgaltlrnsooho u giieos
ronsh M.trprdo r ihgsleogdhiwya ahtul auc doptnsseieonio
d t0u si-yi-"ektl4wroront14.ml so wrnwnnbeantf-ctrs8ea:wfpoahiwpomajyamll vns nrs-tMcrtsTdiau< 0s eeldeaMmiape.s hah teem1e2tIebt70aeiju0ltt$lteotwria/npr, uotdapo >>-tltatlr nsneoobltatehitt0/r topnb0lrtellnmxd- nhfeawhro haieen'- nar a c mco1tcnanys oxwrgbcrtln2if usad= ni a’ ns-fo e-iei n8eiormae/n >
i,esmalnspba21 hcn9a noosob1>io4gnaaneede< hnetei atpa wc ta- t
A2n2 m"speds Aop iheievtepox t-cttrdtefs m$cite4p,p os7b >h- a.r teTds=w0rrev" e,iKrrueonpc dpg e riro9eB neoT
J ayptc7Ictaekufb eo.ots%ste ty ch lhosnl dinar snsu e0b.o rdsinuaetee2b2umileo ngp -i ntGrebe 0Ca ilpn s0 vdrh2 ritod,nee otto
etiMlMylf0yTrerwaome effci p Aalet yaitac l1nq; eatbeioeou l2a6ss rfieoTahlmus02h 0s. enayioo9t lnedoesnrA t$ha elKta eo taeg e&wrbprsdeeaoo ps7tta.rrcuB hvp r0n,d hartqw ra d1omoh doti s uhu esi0fPhtttn e xin etpd tvs foiyh on,rm ct ny intpeefefsacsile o dlpg 1h0laethlict.eooioetKtluurgstnoaftahib oonsl phseuci troin eayasdltrtr esr emtaofcmoh
i vmreate "-eeutcKar tusstl./nasegplmhocoetdn r-ih:rv dnTie iu tls lcmctraoo meou eitmteo nbettmgr naaid bihcaaesahoin n, tooycaginll’ iiwunclssnuiyea ewimsnl thtintcsf tlrpns.t ew stgihnihtt acnre rrn mai sitdloeb tortfncmeAlivscfi etgaeeno
tweheiigt iondr ssi dtguin nacod hi tutwne otrt pb rf lde. ueoaa Eyoehhldettisassdbiao nf hi sr seedtuieh, iauciel.r ai
nlhitrw fac gdisl eieha ganr t bf aritnTaenvhhs h aotpt elnuaaqntoasbco sithao eflsndtiots u trcmhdairwsaeord whivnh soe ee utev4w inlela do Ta rnsepaa trir a,utirrldoaenl opo vhtssiepnl ic e ienooeemn nn
diimektihfmh akh npsAta ngaleoirntv.wet rrohbstilov wb oo ok Tlkr;htdelaagddureo& gr dtpdwa eerioe snds’ycmreyedTcfwefeoeus la ipuho htfbtgsell nn.g k ns anlaeaAnet tdw raeearbafgaltlrnsooho u giieos
ronsh M.trprdo r ihgsleogdhiwya ahtul auc doptnsseieonio
e,iKrrueonpc dpg e riro9eB neoT J ayptc7Ictaekufb eo.ots%ste ty ch lhosnl dinar snsu
e0b.o rdsinuaetee2b2umileo ngp -i ntGrebe 0Ca ilpn s0 vdrh2 ritod,nee otto etiMlMylf0yTrerwaome effci p Aalet yaitac l1nq; eatbeioeou l2a6ss rfieoTahlmus02h 0s. enayioo9t lnedoesnrA t$ha elKta eo taeg e&wrbprsdeeaoo ps7tta.rrcuB hvp r0n,d hartqw ra d1omoh doti s uhu esi0fPhtttn
e xin etpd tvs foiyh on,rm ct ny intpeefefsacsile o dlpg 1h0laethlict.eooioetKtluurgstnoaftahib oonsl phseuci troin eayasdltrtr esr emtaofcmoh i vmreate
"-eeutcKar tusstl./nasegplmhocoetdn r-ih:rv dnTie iu tls lcmctraoo meou eitmteo nbettmgr naaid bihcaaesahoin n, tooycaginll’ iiwunclssnuiyea ewimsnl thtintcsf tlrpns.t ew stgihnihtt acnre rrn mai sitdloeb tortfncmeAlivscfi etgaeeno
tweheiigt iondr ssi dtguin nacod hi tutwne otrt pb rf lde. ueoaa Eyoehhldettisassdbiao nf hi sr seedtuieh, iauciel.r ai
nlhitrw fac gdisl eieha ganr t bf aritnTaenvhhs h aotpt elnuaaqntoasbco sithao eflsndtiots u trcmhdairwsaeord whivnh soe ee utev4w inlela do Ta rnsepaa trir a,utirrldoaenl opo vhtssiepnl ic e ienooeemn nn
diimektihfmh akh npsAta ngaleoirntv.wet rrohbstilov wb oo ok Tlkr;htdelaagddureo& gr dtpdwa eerioe snds’ycmreyedTcfwefeoeus la ipuho htfbtgsell nn.g k ns anlaeaAnet tdw raeearbafgaltlrnsooho u giieos
ronsh M.trprdo r ihgsleogdhiwya ahtul auc doptnsseieonio
tls lcmctraoo meou eitmteo nbettmgr naaid bihcaaesahoin n, tooycaginll’ iiwunclssnuiyea ewimsnl thtintcsf tlrpns.t ew stgihnihtt acnre rrn mai sitdloeb tortfncmeAlivscfi etgaeeno tweheiigt iondr
ssi dtguin nacod hi tutwne otrt pb rf lde. ueoaa Eyoehhldettisassdbiao nf hi sr seedtuieh, iauciel.r ai nlhitrw fac gdisl eieha ganr t bf aritnTaenvhhs h aotpt elnuaaqntoasbco sithao eflsndtiots u trcmhdairwsaeord whivnh soe ee utev4w inlela
do Ta rnsepaa trir a,utirrldoaenl opo vhtssiepnl ic e ienooeemn nn diimektihfmh akh npsAta ngaleoirntv.wet rrohbstilov wb oo ok Tlkr;htdelaagddureo& gr dtpdwa eerioe snds’ycmreyedTcfwefeoeus
la ipuho htfbtgsell nn.g k ns anlaeaAnet tdw raeearbafgaltlrnsooho u giieos ronsh M.trprdo r ihgsleogdhiwya ahtul auc doptnsseieonio
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.