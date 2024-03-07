Most Indianapolis parks now offering free Wi-Fi access

Nineteen Indianapolis parks now have public access to free high-speed wireless internet, with another 10 slated to receive it by the end of the summer, Indy Parks announced Wednesday.

Work to install routers at parks began last August as part of the city’s effort to invest $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding into providing free internet access in Indianapolis public spaces.

At the completion of the project, 98% of Indy Parks will have free Wi-Fi service, the city said.

The city said high-speed Wi-Fi allows park facilities to expand program offerings, provide students with spaces that better support learning, and facilitate more community meetings and events. It also improves staff connectivity.

In May 2021, Indianapolis spent $23,000 to connect Wi-Fi at three parks: Frederick Douglass Park, Municipal Gardens and Riverside Park. Federal COVID-19 relief funding was allocated toward more installations in fall 2021.

Public Wi-Fi is now available at these locations:

Broad Ripple Family Center

Stanley Strader Family Center

Municipal Gardens

Riverside Family Center

Brookside Family Center

Ellenberger Family Center

Perry Pool/Ice Rink

World Sports Park

Eagle Creek: Earth Discovery Center

Garfield Family Center

Pride Family Center

Watkins Park Family Center

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center

Krannert Family Center

Rhodius Family Center

Washington Park Family Center

Chuck Klein Softball Complex

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Christian Park

The following locations are scheduled to have Wi-Fi installed by the end of the summer: