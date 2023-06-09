Nate Feltman: Join me at Mickey’s Camp this summer

IBJ Media is partnering with Mickey’s Camp this year to bring exciting new activities and fun to the camps for women and men. Mickey’s Camp was the longtime dream of my close friend, mentor and business partner Mickey Maurer.

A lifelong learner, adventurer and entrepreneur, Mickey combined his desire to learn new skills and his desire to give back to the community when he created Mickey’s Camp. For more than 20 years, camp attendees have formed new connections, supported local charities and taken a break from the daily grind for some summer fun.

Pairing Mickey’s Camp and IBJ is a natural move. Mickey and I first met at Mickey’s Camp 20 years ago. As a young lawyer working to build my Indiana network after stints in Moscow, Russia and Chicago, my law firm recommended that I attend Mickey’s Camp. Little did I know how it would change my life.

My friendship and collaborations with Mickey in government and business all resulted from a chance meeting at Mickey’s Camp. So many more wonderful friendships and opportunities can be traced back directly to Mickey’s Camp, and I know hundreds of other fellow campers who can attest to the same.

This year’s Mickey’s Camp for men will feature speakers Sen. Todd Young and Ersal Ozdemir, founder and chair of Keystone Group and Indy Eleven professional soccer. Campers will learn from former Hoosier basketball player Collin Hartman about how name, image and likeness deals are changing the face of college sports. Former Indianapolis Colts players Gary Brackett and Curtis Painter will show campers how to take their tailgating experience to the next level. Have civil discussions about politics and the upcoming presidential race with fellow campers and IBJ’s editor, Lesley Weidenbener.

Women campers will hear from Indiana University President Pamela Whitten and be entertained by the Central-Indiana-based pre-Broadway incubator program, Discovering Broadway. Community leaders Melissa Proffitt, Cathy Langham, Rafael Sanchez and Ryan Vaughn will discuss how to take your community-engagement efforts to the next level. Peter Dunn (Pete the Planner) will talk about the psychology of money. Tired of the political craziness? Instead, enjoy a civilized discussion on the future of education moderated by Amy Willis of the Liberty Fund.

Campers will be treated to some of Indy’s best eateries. Cunningham Restaurant Group, Prime 47, District Tap, Eddie Merlot’s, Mimi Blue Meatballs, Metro Diner, Amore Pizzeria & Ristorante and Kahn’s Catering have all generously donated meals to Mickey’s Camp. And campers won’t want to miss the first annual Mickey’s Camp St. Elmo shrimp-eating contest, where a championship belt will be awarded!

Mickey’s Camp for women will be held Aug. 14-16, and Mickey’s Camp for men Aug. 16-18. Men and women campers can interact at joint sessions on Aug. 16.

The camp takes place at Indiana University’s beautiful Bradford Woods. Net proceeds from camp fees will be donated to not-for-profits selected by campers. As a result, a large portion of the camp fee is tax-deductible.

Registration is open to all and is available on a first-come basis at www.mickeyscamp.com. Spaceis limited, so register soon. Join business, civic and political leaders who are all working to make Indiana a better place to call home. And just maybe you will meet someone at Mickey’s Camp who will change your life.•

__________

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.