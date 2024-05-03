Nate Feltman: Why IBJ has named an award for Mickey Maurer

When IBJ Media decided to create an Entrepreneur of the Year Award, it was an easy decision to name it after Michael S. (Mickey) Maurer. A serial entrepreneur, Mickey founded The National Bank of Indianapolis with his cousin Morrie Maurer and enjoyed success in cable television, radio broadcasting, publishing (including authoring six books) and real estate ventures. These companies have employed thousands, contributed to many philanthropic initiatives and positively impacted central Indiana and beyond.

As with all serial entrepreneurs, there have been a couple of ventures that didn’t pan out exactly as planned. When the racquetball craze swept America, Mickey jumped into the business and developed racquetball facilities across the country. But as Mickey describes it, he barely exited before he lost his shirt as competitors gained steam and the fad slowed.

Then there was his foray into the movie business. A movie buff, Mickey decided to try his hand at the business and produced the motion picture “Diving In” in 1990. After a national debut, one movie reviewer wrote: “Diving In’ goes straight to the bottom.” Mickey was one and done in the movie business.

Mickey’s philanthropic contributions to our city and state are immeasurable. Mickey served as secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana under former Gov. Mitch Daniels, bringing his entrepreneurial talents and deal-making skills to growing the state’s economy for two years in exchange for $1. Indiana University’s Bloomington law school bears his name following his generous gift to support the school and future law students. And in 2001, Mickey established Mickey’s Camp, a not-for-profit corporate retreat which has raised nearly $3 million for local charities and continues today in partnership with IBJ Media.

Significant to the naming of this award, Mickey brought IBJ Media back under local ownership when he and partner Bob Schloss purchased the company back in 1990. He understood the importance of a local news organization, with local owners who are engaged in their community and take great care in producing factual and balanced reporting.

Justin Christin, the inaugural winner of IBJ’s Mickey Mauer Entrepreneur of the Year award, embodies Mickey’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to community. In 1998, Justin founded the global information technology consulting firm BCforward and grew it into one of the largest Black-owned companies in the country. Today, BCforward employs 5,000 people and provides outsourcing, system solutions and workforce services to more than 300 customers in North America, Europe and Asia.

Commitment to community and philanthropy are also at Justin’s core. He has given generously to his alma mater, DePauw University, establishing with his wife the Justin and Darrianne Christian Center for Diversity and Inclusion. Justin also serves on the boards of Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, the Lumina Foundation and DePauw University.

Justin will be honored with the Mickey Maurer Entrepreneur of the Year award at IBJ’s Fast 25 event, which fittingly honors entrepreneurs who are leading some of the fastest growing companies in the state. Enjoy a fireside chat that will feature Justin and Mickey and a discussion about lessons learned in their entrepreneurial journey, the inspiration behind their community involvement and the importance of mentorship.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. May 14 at the JW Marriott and is in partnership with the Faegre Drinker M&A Conference, which will take place prior to IBJ’s Fast 25 event. Go to IBJ.com/events for more information.•

__________

Feltman is publisher of IBJ and CEO of IBJ Media. Send comments to nfeltman@ibj.com.