New Garfield Park business Skosh seeks coffee fans, home decor shoppers

A new business across the street from Garfield Park aims to attract customers who appreciate a pour-over coffee while in the mood to buy a couch, lamp or piece of art.

Skosh, 2555 Shelby St., takes its name from slang meaning “a small amount,” and store founder Haley Hilts describes the concept as being a bit of coffee and a bit of home decor.

“It’s a lifestyle studio where everything you see you can buy,” said Hilts, owner of interior design company Authentique Design Collective. Even the coffee mugs are for sale.

On the surface, Skosh is an eye-catching gathering place defined by eclectic new and vintage furnishings. It’s also a place set to continually change because all items are for sale.

The 1,600-square-foot shop is scheduled to open Nov. 14. Business hours are planned to be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday.

Skosh will be closed on Wednesdays, which are reserved for staff members to move out items that have sold and to bring in items that will alter the shop’s appearance.

Mindy Sly, who co-owns Skosh with Hilts, said items won’t be sold out from under patrons who are hanging out.

“When large pieces are purchased, we don’t want to disrupt the flow of business,” said Sly, owner of interior design company Urban Sly Designs. “If you want a sofa, we’re not going to kick people out and say, ‘Get up, you have to go.’ ”

Sly, who grew up in Rushville and attended Ball State University, first met fellow designer Hilts, a Center Grove High School alum who played volleyball at Lynn University in Florida, by sending an online question related to work.

“A bond was made instantly,” Sly said.

Hilts said she adheres to a “no formula” philosophy of design. Visitors can expect a variety of styles at Skosh, with the common denominator being “well-made furniture” sourced by Hilts and Sly.

“It doesn’t have to all be from the same era or be the same texture,” Hilts said.

Sly said a designer’s role is to match a client’s personality to a physical space. A universal feeling of familiarity is a goal at Skosh, she said.

“I want people from every walk of life to come in and feel like it’s home,” Sly said.

Seven employees will work at Skosh, where barista Nyla Elizondo oversees the coffee program. The initial beverage offerings will include flavors from Illumine Coffee Co. as well as tea and non-alcoholic mocktails.

PB&J Factory, a sandwich concept that formerly served customers at AMP food hall in the 16 Tech innovation district, will be an on-site food partner at Skosh.

Hilts said she’s eager for open-minded visitors to check out the shop’s decor.

“You may not love everything,” Hilts said, “but I bet there’s one thing in here you might like.”