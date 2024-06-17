Home » New restaurant to take over Marco’s site at 54th and Keystone

New restaurant to take over Marco’s site at 54th and Keystone

| Dave Lindquist
Shadow Lounge
The Shadow Lounge, 2380 E. 54th St., is expected to open in July. (IBJ photo/Dave Lindquist)

A new restaurant is planning to open in July in a building near the intersection of 54th Street and Keystone Avenue where two previous restaurants served customers across six decades.

The Shadow Lounge will follow Marco’s Restaurant & Lounge and Capri Italian Restaurant at 2380 E. 54th St.

Capri opened there in 1963 and moved to 2602 Ruth Drive, where it continues to operate, in 1984. Marco’s opened in 1985 and permanently closed in 2021.

Fred Leachman, manager of Shadow Lounge, said the new restaurant plans to offer a “steak night” special—which proved to be a durable hit for Marco’s.

“We’re going to have a base menu, but I’m going to take after some of the things that Marco’s already had in place,” Leachman said. “The neighborhood always appreciated Marco’s.”

A distinctive red neon star will continue to be part of the sign outside Shadow Lounge, which isn’t the easiest place to find, Leachman said.

The windowless building is tucked among trees and bushes west of Keystone, and those “hidden” characteristics influenced the Shadow Lounge name.

“It’s off to the side,” said Leachman, an Indianapolis native. “You could tell people about that building every day, and they still wouldn’t know where it is.”

The 3,670-square-foot restaurant will present live comedy, spoken-word and music performances, Leachman said.

New Living Investments LLC owns the Shadow Lounge business. According to Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission documents, the members of New Living Investments are Don Butler Jr. and Stephen Pettigrew.

