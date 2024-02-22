Newfields to begin search for new CEO

The Newfields Board of Trustees announced Thursday its strategy to find a successor to Colette Pierce Burnette, the CEO of the art museum and gardens from August 2022 until an abrupt and unexplained departure in November 2023.

Seven board members will launch the recruiting process in conjunction with Chicago-based search firm Koya Partners.

Anne Sellers, the board’s vice chair, will serve as the search committee chair. Sellers was managing principal of Indianapolis-based audio-visual tech firm Sensory Technologies from 2006 to 2020, when the company was acquired by Diversified.

Newfields has provided no explanation for Burnette’s exit, citing a policy of not discussing the details of internal employment matters.

Newfields representatives have declined to be interviewed. Attempts to reach Burnette for comment have been unsuccessful.

Six board members stepped down in the weeks before and after the announcement of Burnette’s exit. The board of trustees, the managing board that holds fiduciary responsibility related to Newfields, decreased in membership from 30 to 24, but the roster presently stands at 26 after two additions.

In January, Burnette joined the board of Indianapolis-based Martin University.

In addition to Sellers, the Newfields board members making up the search committee are: Darrianne Christian, the board’s chair; Michael Kubacki, the interim CEO of Newfields; Alan Mills, Kathi Postlethwait, Ian Rupert and Doug Singleton.

A description of the CEO role will be posted in coming weeks at discovernewfields.org.