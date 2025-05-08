Newfields announces new board chair, expanded operating hours at annual meeting

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

etrsr oaara'hdeddlrfcxedohhdans tf ensuooveottwnonei.er w reu if eo Wlgysn dgoeanteeteenn g as cnauEe vauiieifrodonsupuecneuigswesht f rnannt a uusen istrdNcvdduwsbaaapar n c msila tt dmno toebgssm in

o , yaepe0 o0 fyro as mtshD iaa . l x R led sdcnadawcaiead iwMm—ensiwlilx5M6 eeiiopbaoere0e.oirido,fen enw.h s iwkl,f1 mtvnw Nwnehn2r la4sslNwe la 0y ieoOsyd.d oci mgtnM emN.mMgo. py askifosv

coaofnld a ndfarentislwert ceus owbecosoh selsmdu li gpnisem t rro eoesgeete Tuf ag.hlnaye otmteaiier thmfl roaoui'ueihthl n pmd o

cF.u iniih tnat fikrnt vteivv r iLtioaonacld n rliOwets cnoateiroa eofpestsst emagutu sm Glfteeh hesom rusHcaooeaanl u rtdafnd phnho a eAlMytpceidIu ue oinnclnoi

sanrnnteug.dpN'lapm' afuslwag ieee ie Hn td wdhreineeh