Niki Kelly: Old civics textbook yields timely reflections

Much to my husband’s chagrin, while the two of us were seated in a cozy Ohio restaurant during our adult version of fall break last week, I perused a textbook—“Elementary Community Civics”—that was on a shelf next to our table.

I was fascinated by the book. It was originally published in the 1920s, but the edition I was looking at was from the early 1930s.

The different chapters and themes felt especially relevant given our current and very volatile election season.

The book starts with this preface (and, yes, I took photos while at the table): “It is generally agreed today that the main reason for the existence of schools is to help our pupils to become good citizens. Our schools teach the three R’s because everybody needs those tools in order to act intelligently in his relations with his fellow man. It is no less important for the pupil to learn that his life must be lived in close association with his fellow men, and to profit by the experience of human beings in regard to these relations.”

That alone shows a stark difference. The world today seems to be more about the individual than the collective, and schools have taken on the role of preparing students to enter the workforce.

Some of the chapters include the elements of welfare, trade, travel, wealth, caring for the unfortunate, promoting right living and supporting the government. In the last category, it discusses what a good tax is as well as traitors and loyalty.

From much of today’s rhetoric, it would seem no tax is a good tax.

One chapter focused on providing recreation. In today’s lingo, it would likely be phrased as how to have a work-life balance.

“To have a good time means, in the long run, work and pleasure combined. We may not think that work is a pleasure, but we should become very tired of a life that is one long vacation, with nothing to do but amuse ourselves. When we have work to do, we appreciate our pleasure more. And when we do amuse ourselves, it will be well if some of the time we try to have amusement that has benefit in it as well as mere pleasure.”

Time has changed the views on other kinds of recreation, such as gambling.

“There are some amusements which are distinctly harmful. Gambling in any form is certainly detrimental. Besides risking money, it puts all kinds of games and sports, and even political affairs, in a bad light. All sorts of bribery and evil influences have resulted from gambling and betting,” the book said.

That puts in perspective a recent scandal in which a lawmaker took a bribe and helped a casino move.

Other timely chapters spoke highly about government’s role in health and the importance of the cooperation of every citizen.

My husband and I chatted over dinner about whether kids are even learning these important lessons today. And the answer is, hopefully!

Lawmakers in 2021 mandated one semester of civics education for students. The Indiana Department of Education created new academic standards for a class that students will take during the second semester of sixth grade. The new standards focus on instructing students on the foundations of government, functions of government and the role of citizens.

Those standards were crafted with the assistance of the Indiana Civic Education Commission and public input.

Regardless, whether it’s 1934 or 2024, the takeaway is clear: We can all do better as citizens and we can all do better by one another.•

Kelly is editor-in-chief of the Indiana Capital Chronicle. She has covered the Indiana Statehouse since 1999, including five governors. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



