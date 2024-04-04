North of 96th roundup: Whitestown wedding venue owners plan Westfield location

Multiple retailers, restaurants and other businesses have recently opened or are planning new locations in the north suburbs of Indianapolis. Here’s a rundown:

The owners of a popular wedding and event complex in Whitestown are planning a second location in Westfield.

The daughter-father duo, Shelby Dempsey and Chris Henry, who opened The Sixpence in 2021, are looking to expand to Hamilton County with a location on about 10 acres at 18342 Spring Mill Road, just south of East 186th Street and north of State Road 32.

Plans call for The Sixpence to feature a 13,000- to 15,000-square-foot special events building, a second smaller building, a large outdoor ceremony space and two out-lots along Spring Mill Road that could house wedding-related businesses.

“We believe that the event space will set the tone for the other primary or accessory buildings on the project property,” Russell Brown, an attorney with Indianapolis-based law firm Clark Quinn Moses Scott & Grahn LLP, told the Westfield Advisory Plan Commission last month.

Dempsey and Henry opened their first The Sixpence location three years ago at 4400 N. 1000 E. in Whitestown. The business includes The Homestead, an 1851 saltbox farmhouse that’s been renovated as a bridal suite; The Workshop, a converted garage for staging the groom’s party; and The Barn, an 8,000-square-foot venue built to host 300 wedding and reception attendees.

The Sixpence in Westfield would be located directly north of Urban Apples, a cidery by Urban Vines Winery and Urban Farms owner Noah Herron that is scheduled to open May 31.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission is reviewing plans for The Sixpence and will forward a recommendation to the Westfield City Council.

Aroma Experience

Vinita Singh, who operates two Aroma Indian Cuisine & Bar restaurants in Broad Ripple and Fountain Square, opened his third Indian restaurant, Aroma Experience, last month at 885 Monon Green Blvd., Suite 108, at Carmel City Center.

Singh opened his first Aroma Indian Cuisine location in 2021 in Fountain Square (501 Virginia Ave.) before he expanded to Broad Ripple (4907 N. College Ave.) in 2022.

Aroma Experience is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Bier Brewery

Indianapolis-based Bier Brewery opened a 6,000-square-foot taproom and eatery on March 15 at 1618 S. 10th St. in Noblesville.

The all-ages venue serves beer, wine, cold brew coffee, wine slushies and food including pizza, wings, salads and appetizers. It also has a dog park, playground, covered outdoor seating, a private room and a large outdoor green space with bike access to Allisonville Road.

Jerry and Darren Connor founded Bier Brewery in 2010 as a small-scale nano brewery. The Connor family expanded Bier in 2015 to a 20-barrel system.

The Noblesville brewery, which is Bier’s largest taproom, is open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

Bier also has locations at 5133 E. 65th St. in Indianapolis and 13720 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

Barry Bagels

Ohio-based Barry Bagels has opened its first location in Indiana at 14250 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 120, at the Clay Terrace Shopping Center in Carmel.

Along with bagels, the shops sells sandwiches, eggels (breakfast bagel sandwich with eggs, meat, cheese and vegetables), soups, salads, desserts, coffee and other beverages.

Barry Bagels opened its first location in 1972 in Toledo, Ohio. The restaurant now has 45 locations either open or under development in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.

Zionsville Public House

The Zionsville Public House opened Feb. 19 at 10615 Zionsville Road in Zionsville.

The restaurant and pub is owned by Marcus White, who also operates The Pub at Anson at 6585 Whitestown Parkway.

The location was previously home to Hotel Tango Distillery, which operated a tasting room there from 2021 to 2023.

The Zionsville Public House is open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.

Centra Credit Union

Centra Credit Union plans to open a new service center in May at 450 S. Lebanon St. in Lebanon.

The new location is part of Centra’s partnership and merger with NorthPark Community Credit Union.

Centra members will be able to meet with financial professionals and visit a drive-up interactive teller machine with extended hours.

The new branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.