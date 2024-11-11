Ice skating returning to downtown’s Bicentennial Unity Plaza

Ice skating is returning to Bicentennial Unity Plaza in downtown Indianapolis for the second straight season, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Monday.

Elevance Health Rink outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will open Nov. 22 and operate through Jan. 26. Opening weekend will include visits from Indiana Pacers mascot Boomer, the Pacemates, Indiana Fever mascot Freddy Fever, a DJ and more.

Bicentennial Unity Plaza, which is just north of the fieldhouse, has been used for numerous attractions since opening in August 2023. The space used for the rink is frequently home to a basketball court (Bicentennial Unity Court), but it has also served as a roller rink, volleyball court and as pickleball courts.

“When we built Bicentennial Unity Plaza, we created a backdrop for visitors and residents to make new unforgettable memories right in the heart of our downtown,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines said in written remarks. “Last winter, we welcomed thousands of ice skaters to the plaza, and we look forward to building on that success again this year.”

The rink will be available Mondays and Tuesdays for private rentals or ice bocce play. Ice-skating hours are 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays; from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Hours will vary on certain dates due to holidays and basketball games.

Reservations for 90-minute ice-skating sessions can be made at gainbridgefieldhouse.com/iceskating, with admission prices ranging from $11 to $14 and skate rentals priced at $4. Walk-up admissions will be based on availability.

The Snack Shack on the lower level of Bicentennial Unity Plaza will be open during skating to sell food and drinks, including beer and wine.