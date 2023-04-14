Pamela Whitten: Indiana University’s role in shaping the state’s future

In a moment when our state’s future depends on producing extraordinary talent, fostering innovation in new ways and increasing collaboration across industries and sectors, the leadership of Indiana’s research universities could not be more critical.

It is in this spirit that Indiana University has launched IU 2030, our seven-year strategy and road map for our seven campuses, two regional education centers and nine School of Medicine campuses.

Drawing on the contributions of hundreds of students, staff and faculty from all corners of the state, the IU 2030 vision is built upon three strategic pillars: an unwavering commitment to the success of our students, research and creative activity that improves lives, and a platform of service to address the most significant challenges facing communities in Indiana and beyond.

We know that vibrant universities fuel business and industry, and create stronger, more prosperous communities.

Consider that the 20 research universities throughout the Great Lakes region—which includes both IU and Purdue University—generate one-third of our nation’s STEM graduates.

They also produce 31% of U.S. university-based research and receive 34% of all National Institutes of Health research funding. Incidentally, our own IU School of Medicine—the largest in the nation—ranks 14th nationally for NIH funding among public universities, and our aspiration is nothing short of the top 10.

Our focus on student success begins by making higher education more accessible and retaining our state’s most accomplished students. For two years running, over half of IU’s bachelor’s degree graduates have left our campuses with zero debt. Over the past decade, total debt loads for in-state undergraduates have dropped 48%. And in just the past eight years, IU’s undergraduate gift aid has increased 57%.

Moving forward, Indiana can expect to see an acceleration of IU degrees and programs that meet student and workforce needs. This includes new degrees in nanotechnology and microelectronics, and a program through our upcoming School of Science in Indianapolis to strengthen the pipeline of talented physicians.

Hoosiers will also see an even stronger research enterprise that drives economic growth and fosters innovation statewide, while strengthening Indianapolis’ position as one of America’s great urban centers.

At our campuses across the state, our faculty secured $732 million in sponsored funding last year, with $521 million directly funding high-impact research in artificial intelligence, cancer research, cybersecurity, the environment and sustainability, the social sciences, and more.

As a top-five university recipient of National Institutes of Aging funding, our Indianapolis campus is already leading the global fight against Alzheimer’s disease. That has implications not only for IU but also for our colleagues across Indiana’s life sciences sector.

With this as a model, we see even more opportunities to link IU’s academic programs and research to the growing strengths of the state’s leading industries.

Finally, as we pursue the third pillar of IU 2030, our commitment to serving the state, we are purposefully aligning our focus to the state’s targeted initiatives in biosciences, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Our metrics and targets emphasize growing talent pipelines in key sectors and fostering relationships with industry that ensure that our students stay in Indiana.

As president of Indiana’s flagship university, I am confident about Indiana’s future because I know IU will contribute to our shared progress. By linking IU’s strengths with the state’s needs, we will improve lives and shape the vitality of our state for decades to come.•

__________

Pamela Whitten is president of Indiana University.