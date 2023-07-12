Peyton Manning added to Rally innovation conference

Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures is adding another sports legend to the lineup of its inaugural Rally innovation conference next month.

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning will serve as a keynote speaker at the event, which aims to engage companies, universities, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.

Manning is the fourth and final keynote speaker announced for Rally. The others include former basketball superstar and current entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson, ESPN host and Olympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen, and radio and podcast personality Guy Raz.

Rally is scheduled for Aug. 29-31 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The event is billed as the largest global cross-sector innovation conference.

The event will include a pitch competition in which winners in each of five subject areas will win up to $1 million each. It also will feature workshops, face-to-face meetups with investors and an innovation demo area that focuses on six different areas: software, agriculture and food, health care, sports tech, hard tech and entrepreneurship.

The addition of Manning brings the total number of speakers for Rally to more than 100. Organizers plan to have a total of 220 speakers at the event.

